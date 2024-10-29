Introducing The House Cat: Ogden’s new cat cafe

A new cat cafe in Ogden is set to open in early 2025, becoming only the second of its kind to exist in Utah.

Owners of The House Cat, Christine Otterstrom and Jenny Wilcox, were tired of going all the way to Salt Lake City for this sort of cafe experience, so they decided to do something about it. The two launched a Kickstarter campaign, reaching their goal in half the time expected.

Their team is moving fast and is already looking for locations for the cafe and the cats. Otterstrom and Wilcox are partnering with Weber County Animal Shelter and are willing to take cats off the hands of the understaffed and overcrowded animal shelter. They can take as many as six at a time, where they can be adopted by cafe guests.

With Wilcox as the pastry chef and Otterstrom as the business head, they are confident they can make a good business and a good life for the cats in their care.

For the adoption process, there will be a 24-hour waiting period in which The House Cat employees will take care of all the paperwork and money. After this, all that’s left for guests to do is to take their new furry friend home. In addition to the cats, the shop will have a full coffee bar and fresh baked cookies and other baked goods every day.

Job listings for the cafe will appear on their Instagram, @thehousecat_cafe, when they are ready.