Weber State women’s soccer misses the goal

Weber State women’s soccer is set to start the 2024-25 season with renewed determination and optimism. After a challenging 2023-24 campaign, where the Wildcats finished 1–9–5 overall and 1–3–4 in Big Sky Conference play, the team is ready to make a strong comeback.

In a preseason exhibition on Aug. 9, the Wildcats secured a 5–1 victory over Salt Lake Community College, demonstrating their potential for the season. Despite a 45-minute rain delay, Weber State struck early, with Brynlee Meyerhoffer scoring just over five minutes into the game, assisted by Josie DeLine. Samantha Kearns doubled the lead with an unassisted goal, and Ali Swensen added a third before halftime.

Salt Lake Community College managed to score just before the break, but the Wildcats dominated the second half. Sammie Sofonia extended the lead in the 61st minute, assisted by Ella Sanders, and Grace Kirby-Hortin sealed the win with a goal in the 81st minute. The Wildcats’ defense was solid, allowing only two shots, with goalkeeper Hadley Harris making one save.

“We put in a lot of hard work this week,” Sanders said. “Everyone got a chance to play, and our younger players really stepped up. It was a strong start for us.”

The Wildcats officially began their season on Aug. 15 at home against Utah Tech, resulting in a 1–1 draw.

On Aug. 18, they earned another 1–1 draw on the road against San Diego State, bringing their record to 0–0–2. Swensen scored the equalizer off an assist from Sayler Schlosser in the 67th minute. Goalkeepers Maya Cordova and Hadley Harris led the defense, with Cordova making one save in the first half and Harris facing four shots in the first six minutes of the second half. Weber State recorded 10 shots, with Swensen leading the effort with four. Sofonia and Kirby-Hortin each contributed two shots, and DeLine and Sanders each added one.

The Wildcats continued their California road trip with a 2–1 loss to Fresno State on Aug. 22, dropping their record to 0–1–2. Swensen scored from a penalty kick in the first half, but the Wildcats couldn’t maintain their lead. Fresno State tied the game late in the first half and won with a goal in the last minute. Weber State tallied nine shots, with six on target.

On Aug. 25, the Wildcats fell 2–1 to California State University, Bakersfield, bringing their record to 0–2–2. An own goal by Bakersfield off a corner kick from Schlosser gave Weber State the lead, but the Roadrunners corrected with two goals. Cordova recorded eight saves in the match.

With 21 games scheduled over 12 weeks, the Wildcats are looking to build momentum as they approach their Big Sky Conference opener against Northern Colorado on Sept. 27.

Off the field, the Wildcats excel academically, earning the title of Big Sky Team Academic Champions for 2023-24. With a combined GPA of 3.75, the team posted the highest academic performance among all women’s soccer teams in the conference, reflecting the discipline and excellence promoted by head coach Craig Sanders.

The Wildcats faced Texas Tech on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. The next home game for the ‘Cats will be against the University of the Pacific on Sept. 5 in Stockton, California.