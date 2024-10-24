The Student News Site of Weber State University

Real Salt Lake in the MLS playoffs

Brayson Brown, Asst. Editor
October 24, 2024
Tribune News Service
Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) maneuvers against Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) in the second half of a MLS game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The match was a 1-1 draw.

Real Salt Lake played the Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 19, and Real won the game 2–1 to secure third place in the Western Conference.

Vancouver hopped onto the scoresheet first with a right-footed shot from forward Ryan Gauld to take the 1–0 lead. RSL star player Diego Luna then answered the call with a goal in minute 73 to tie up the game. Real then began to put a lot of pressure on the Vancouver defense until they finally gave in from an own goal by Whitecaps Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to solidify the victory for RSL while securing the number three seed with the Seattle Sounders losing on decision day.

Both teams received multiple yellow cards during the match. Vancouver had five yellows and 14 fouls, while Real Salt Lake had two yellows and nine fouls.

Real held an advantage in the shots-on-target category six to one but did not register a single save on the game from RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath. RSL finished the season on a five-game unbeaten streak but had not won a game since Sept. 18 against FC Dallas.

RSL’s record in the season was 16–11–7. They held the number one spot in the Western Conference for three weeks. Star forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango led the way for the team in scoring and assists. Arango contributed 17 goals on the year, along with 12 assists putting his name into the MVP conversation and an All-Star game spot.

In the last 20 months, Real Salt Lake owner Ryan Smith has spent $22 million on transfers to improve the roster. This is the most amount of money the team has ever spent on the roster.

Real will face off against Minnesota United in a best-of-three round. RSL will host game one on Oct. 29 in Sandy at 7 p.m. and then will make the trip to Vancouver on Nov. 2. Game three, if necessary, will take place on Nov. 8 in Sandy again.

Brayson Brown, Asst. Sports Editor