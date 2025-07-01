Red Bull Soapbox Race flies down State Street

Red Bull brought its famous Soapbox Race to Utah for the first time in its 25-year history, and the crowds showed up in full force.

In front of 50,000 fans, 48 non-motorized cars raced down State Street in Salt Lake City, hoping to post the best score in different categories determined by a panel of four judges.

The panel of judges included Red Bull Air Force athlete Mike Brewer, Red Bull Athlete Natalia Grossman, comedian and actor Tyler Bender and the custom car designer duo Dave Kindig and Kevin Schiele.

Racers were tasked with building the most creative theme. Entries included “Uncle Rico’s Van” from “Napoleon Dynamite,” “A Platybus…? Perry the Platybus?!” from “Phineas and Ferb,” the “Patty Wagon” from “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and “The Cat in the Hat Can Go Faster Than That” from “The Cat in the Hat.”

Drivers dressed up to match their theme. Many were seen wearing full costumes, such as a sumo suit or a Viking costume, while enduring temperatures in the high 90s.

Racers got in their cars and raced down State Street, avoiding obstacles and hoping to land the many jumps. However, many cars crashed before reaching the finish line.

Ultimately, those who built the most sturdy cars, made it down the course and reached top speeds would reach the podium.

“The Desert Rats” finished with the top score, followed by “The Billy Groats” and “The Seussual Suspects” in second and third place.

Meanwhile, the fans had to endure their own challenges throughout the day. The weather was hot and there was little space to move around during the races. Fans crowded the streets, sidewalks, hills and even rooftops to watch the race.