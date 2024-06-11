The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Ogden’s Barber and Braid Battle

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
June 11, 2024
A+barber+pole+attached+to+the+outside+of+Moores+Barbershop.
Anna Kuglar
A barber pole attached to the outside of Moore’s Barbershop.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Though the day was established as a national holiday only three years ago by President Joe Biden, Black communities in Utah have been celebrating the holiday for over 35 years as it symbolizes the power of liberty and resilience.

“Freedom is Never Granted, It Is Won” is the theme for the 35th Annual Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Festival organized at the Ogden Amphitheater from June 14-16.

Among the many versatile events including live entertainment and other educational opportunities is the unique “Barber and Braid Battle,” which highlights local talent and cultural pride like no other during this fun-filled weekend. This year’s Barber Battle is on June 16 at noon.

This year’s Utah Barber Battle is open to both the audience and participants, welcoming individuals of all skill levels. Barbers will compete in three categories: confident cut, fast fade (with a 30-minute timer) and open braid. There will also be an open hair competition, a beard competition and a student category contest. All winners will receive special belts and a cash prize, with amounts ranging up to a few hundred dollars. Owens will also present recognition to runners-up, encouraging them to level up their skills and confidence.

Kevin Owens, a barber, started the first-ever Barber Battle in Ogden. From a very young age, Owens has been taught the importance of his legacy and heritage by both his mother and grandmother. After the first Barber Battle was created, six more Barber Battles were established in Utah in the following years, demonstrating the increase in celebration of local talent and the recognition of Juneteenth. Owens was inspired by icons of barbering excellence, Willie Moore and Billy Mason.

The significance of Juneteenth deeply connects to the Black community’s values and struggles as “barbering and braiding was a way to freedom” for many African Americans. Barber Shops haven’t been only about haircuts, but also about finding a way to promote positive lifestyles.

For many barbers and braiders, this is a way of giving back to the community, improving their craft and making an honest living. Barbering and braiding is a symbol of celebrating young talents, entrepreneurship, reinforcing self-expression and showcasing unique talents that deserve recognition. These skills are a form of art that not only reflects cultural heritage but also emphasizes the importance of finding freedom through positive means and strong will.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Emily Ruhl and a referee watches the batter as the pitched ball flies past her. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
El equipo de softball WSU anuncia la nueva entrenadora jefe
Students work in the new Ray L. Kimber Music & Sibyl Recording Studio in the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts on March 18, 2022.
Songs of the Wildcats
Students work in the new Ray L. Kimber Music & Sibyl Recording Studio in the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts on March 18, 2022.
Canciones de los Wildcats
2024 Roland Garros French Open.
OPINION: 2024 French Open results
Emily Ruhl and a referee watches the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
WSU softball names new head coach
Various colored ribbons hang above the Dumke Arts Plaza.
From Where The Air is Different: New exhibition in Dumke Arts Plaza
More in Culture
Crowds of people waving pride flags at a festival celebrating Pride month.
Where to celebrate Pride this month
LGBTQ+ flags placed inside of the LGBTQ+ Center at Weber State University.
Centro LGBTQ+ se cierra el primero de julio
Concert goers in front of the stage at a concert.
Ogden Twilight 2024 line-up
Ayo Edebiri, left, and Rachel Sennott in Bottoms.
OPINION: Best movies to celebrate Pride Month
Yellow note at the exhibit telling members of the LGBTQ+ community to Love who you love.
LGBTQ+ Center to shut down July 1
A graph showing the increase in air pollution in recent years. Data source: Shauna Abbenhaus, department air monitoring scientist with Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
The impacts of Utah’s air pollution on student athletes
More in Ogden Community/Events
Emma Hurst in a still from the short film Cleo, which was submitted to the festival.
WATIF to host its first film festival
Mayoral Candidates (left to right) Angel Castillo, Jon Greiner, Ben Nadolski and Taylor Knuth at the Two Bit Street Cafe meeting and greeting Ogden citizens and community members.
Planeando un Futuro para Union Station
Joe and Thelma McQueen sitting together.
Celebrating Juneteenth in Ogden
A Red-Tailed Hawk peeking through her enclosure.
Ogden’s wildlife rehab rescinded
Benjamin Esss essay written on the wall on the third floor of the McKay Education building.
Decoration before deconstruction: Saying goodbye to the McKay Education Building
Terminando la temporada con una ganancia y una perdida
About the Contributors
Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Culture Reporter
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *