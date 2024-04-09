The Student News Site of Weber State University

Introducing Celebración de Mariposas

Cooper Hatsis, Reporter
April 9, 2024
Dancers+performing+a+dance+at+the+2021+Latinx+graduation+ceremony.
Gallery5 Photos
Weber State University
Dancers performing a dance at the 2021 Latinx graduation ceremony.

Weber State University’s Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán chapter brings the 2024 Celebración de Mariposas to campus. This graduation event will be held on Saturday, April 20 from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Austad Theater and is open to everyone.

Celebración de Mariposas is a student-run ceremony that celebrates the Hispanic and Latino cultures and achievements of the students graduating. This gives students the opportunity to honor and acknowledge the friends and family that have helped them along the way. There are also a variety of performances to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture along with the graduation ceremony.

Pamela Nuñez is the current president of Celebración de Mariposas. Nuñez is a junior majoring in psychology with a minor in family studies. This is her first year as president.

Nuñez explains that navigating this new role has been fun and challenging, but bringing the community together around this event is something she is proud of.

“The way that we celebrate our culture is through performances. We have the celebration both presented in English and Spanish,” Nuñez said.

At Celebración de Mariposas, awards will be given out to advisors and mentors who have helped students on their way to graduation. During the ceremony students are given a moment to thank whoever they would like to in the crowd for their support.

This year Celebración de Mariposas will feature performances from a variety of dancers from different cultures as well as a mariachi band.

“We also have live transmission,” Nuñez said. “With the Latino and Hispanic community, it is very common for people to have family out of state or out of country that want to celebrate with them but can’t. It is another way for them to be a part of the community.”

Nuñez feels that a student-run ceremony like this is an important way to build community.

“It helps people feel represented and like they are not alone. There are people who care about their well-being and their achievements,” Nuñez said.

The first Celebración de Mariposas was held at Weber State in 2019. At the time the event was known as “The Latinx Graduation Ceremony” but this year the ceremony has been rebranded as Celebración de Mariposas. The event was first started by students who were a part of Weber State’s MEChA chapter with the help of their Presidential Adviser Juancarlos Santisteban.

“It started off as a very small event … but last year was our largest number of students participating with around 120 students,” Nuñez said.

For the future of Celebración de Mariposas, Nuñez would like to continue to grow the attendance of the celebration, but also explore more social events and activities. Nuñez suggests an activity where students can get together to decorate and customize their graduation caps.

“We are excited to recognize all of the hard work that students have put into this event and give thanks to our advisors who have mentored us along the way,” Nuñez said.

April 12 is the priority deadline for students wanting to be a part of this year’s Celebración de Mariposas graduation ceremony.
Cooper Hatsis, Culture reporter

