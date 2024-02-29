The Student News Site of Weber State University

Gearing up for the final stretch

Collyn Cowles and Jacoba Jones
February 29, 2024
Weber+State+Womens+Basketball+Forward+position%2C+Taylor+Smith+%2825%29%2C+dribbling+the+ball+down+the+court+while+avoiding+an+opposing+team+member.
Gallery6 Photos
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Weber State Women’s Basketball Forward position, Taylor Smith (25), dribbling the ball down the court while avoiding an opposing team member.

Women’s Basketball:

Weber State University’s women’s team, currently standing at 7–21 overall and 4–11 in the Big Sky Conference, is vying for a stronger finish as they occupy the eighth spot in the conference standings.

Their recent clash against Idaho State University on Feb. 24 resulted in a 57–72 loss, despite a spirited effort.

Even though the Wildcats faced an uphill battle against a determined Idaho State squad, Kendra Parra showcased her offensive dominance with 19 points, including five successful 3-pointers, and Jadyn Matthew contributed 12 points alongside six rebounds. The Bengals, led by Halle Wright’s impressive 20-point performance, managed to maintain control after securing an early lead.

As the regular season nears its end, the Wildcats are gearing up for their final road trip. They are set to face Northern Colorado University in Greeley, Colorado, on Feb. 29, followed by a matchup against the University of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff on March 2. The team will conclude their home games with a fixture against Montana State University on March 4 before setting their sights on the Big Sky Tournament.

Men’s Basketball:

On the men’s front, the Wildcats are embroiled in a pivotal stretch as they continue to have success in the Big Sky Conference. With an overall record of 18–10 and a conference standing of 9–6, the Wildcats, currently sitting in the fourth spot, are determined to make a statement.

In a showdown against Northern Colorado, scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Weber State aims to capitalize on home advantage. Led by standout player Dillon Jones, who boasts an impressive 16 double doubles this season, the Wildcats are primed for an exhilarating matchup.

Jones leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, showcasing his multifaceted skill set. His exceptional performance has solidified his position as a key player in the Big Sky Conference and beyond.

With the support of seasoned players like KJ Cunningham, who recently etched his name in Weber State history by playing his 135th career game, the Wildcats are poised for success in their remaining fixtures.

As they prepare to honor their seniors in the upcoming home game against Northern Arizona on March 2, followed by a clash against Montana State on March 4, Weber State is determined to leave an indelible mark in the Big Sky Tournament.

As the regular season draws to a close, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Weber are prepared to unleash their full potential, as they get ready for the Big Sky basketball tournament from March 9-14.
