The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Letter from the editor: Dillon Jones: A collaboration

Kennedy Camarena, Editor-in-chief
February 27, 2024
KWCR+Trevin+Johnson+and+KWCR+Sports+Director+Grayden+Guthrie+working+on+a+script+together.
Gallery27 Photos
Kennedy Camarena
KWCR Trevin Johnson and KWCR Sports Director Grayden Guthrie working on a script together.

Collaboration is a necessary tool in the world of journalism. Whether it’s through communication, sharing photos or co-writing a story, it is necessary.

At Weber State University, we practice journalistic skills in organizations such as Studio 76, where students learn to work with different forms of digital media.

According to Lieb Kuich, Studio 76’s executive operations manager, the work done at Studio 76 ranges from short films and client projects to podcasts and interviews.

Another organization at WSU with its focus on giving students an opportunity to learn journalistic skills is the radio station, KWCR.

“KWCR wants to use our platform to lift the local community, emphasizing diverse voices in a variety of accessible ways,” Rachel Daughters, the program director at KWCR, said.

Lastly, there’s The Signpost. This is Weber State’s student-run newspaper. The newspaper is a place where students learn skills that vary from creating graphics and taking photos, to writing stories and even translating those stories into Spanish.

All of these organizations have a goal of working together through collaborating with one another in various ways. For the first time in 2024, these organizations were able to achieve that goal.

The Collaboration

Collyn Cowles, the sports editor at The Signpost, has been the person to spearhead this goal so far in 2024. Cowles came up with the idea to interview Weber State basketball player, Dillon Jones.

This idea allowed KWCR, The Signpost and Studio 76 to all come together in a collaborative way.

Once Cowles had a date and time set in place for the interview, The Signpost reached out to Studio 76 and KWCR to see if the three organizations would have interest in covering this interview.

After about a month of planning, the interview officially took place on Feb. 22 at the Dee Event Center. There were four members from The Signpost and two members from Studio 76 covering the interview.

KWCR Sports Director Grayden Guthrie and his co-host Trevin Johnson, who is the KWCR sports broadcaster, were able to interview Cowles about the interview with Jones on Feb. 23.

In the eyes of The Signpost, this interview is only the starting point for a future full of collaborations between these three organizations. It could very well be the start of a new way at Weber State University to educate future student journalists who study at the school.
n
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Weber State University criminology instructor Jean Kapenda held the Black Lecture series that discussed African history after the events of World War II.
WSU instructor leads Black History Month lecture: Africa after WWII
A student takes notes on their computer during the meeting.
Bills, Bills, Bills: WSU to increase tuition costs
Weber State University criminology instructor Jean Kapenda held the Black Lecture series that discussed African history after the events of World War II.
Instructor de WSU dirige una lección sobre el Mes de Historia Negra: África después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial
?????????????????????????????????????????
News quiz 02/29
The front entrance for customers into the new Mercantile Market and Eatery located on 25th Street.
Deepening Ogden’s sense of community
Weber State Womens Basketball Forward position, Taylor Smith (25), dribbling the ball down the court while avoiding an opposing team member.
Gearing up for the final stretch
More in Basketball
Dillon Jones speaking to Collyn Cowles.
Carta del editor: Dillon Jones: una colaboración
Dillon Jones being interviewed by The Signpost sports editor, Collyn Cowles.
A breakthrough in WSU men’s basketball
Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Weekend after scoring 39 points.
Un fin de semana lleno de competencia con el NBA
Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Weekend after scoring 39 points.
A competition filled weekend for the NBA
Weber State Mens basketball Guard Steven Verplancken (11) making a fadeaway shot.
Men’s basketball continues winning streak
Weber State Mens basketball Guard Steven Verplancken (11) making a fadeaway shot.
El baloncesto masculino continúa su racha de victorias
More in Letter to the Editor
Letter From the editor
Letter to the editor 9/15/22
Image from Pixabay
Do you know your news? Nov. 3
Balancing free speech and safety on campus
Balancing free speech and safety on campus
(Image from Pixaby)
Police blotter
Maureen hopes to spread awareness about opioid addiction with her personal story of her daughter (Israel Campa / The Signpost)
Lessening the stigma of opioid addiction
About the Contributors
Kennedy Camarena, Editor-in-chief
Sara Staker, Photographer

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *