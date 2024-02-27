Letter from the editor: Dillon Jones: A collaboration

Collaboration is a necessary tool in the world of journalism. Whether it’s through communication, sharing photos or co-writing a story, it is necessary.

At Weber State University, we practice journalistic skills in organizations such as Studio 76, where students learn to work with different forms of digital media.

According to Lieb Kuich, Studio 76’s executive operations manager, the work done at Studio 76 ranges from short films and client projects to podcasts and interviews.

Another organization at WSU with its focus on giving students an opportunity to learn journalistic skills is the radio station, KWCR.

“KWCR wants to use our platform to lift the local community, emphasizing diverse voices in a variety of accessible ways,” Rachel Daughters, the program director at KWCR, said.

Lastly, there’s The Signpost. This is Weber State’s student-run newspaper. The newspaper is a place where students learn skills that vary from creating graphics and taking photos, to writing stories and even translating those stories into Spanish.

All of these organizations have a goal of working together through collaborating with one another in various ways. For the first time in 2024, these organizations were able to achieve that goal.

The Collaboration



Collyn Cowles, the sports editor at The Signpost, has been the person to spearhead this goal so far in 2024. Cowles came up with the idea to interview Weber State basketball player, Dillon Jones.

This idea allowed KWCR, The Signpost and Studio 76 to all come together in a collaborative way.

Once Cowles had a date and time set in place for the interview, The Signpost reached out to Studio 76 and KWCR to see if the three organizations would have interest in covering this interview.

After about a month of planning, the interview officially took place on Feb. 22 at the Dee Event Center. There were four members from The Signpost and two members from Studio 76 covering the interview.

KWCR Sports Director Grayden Guthrie and his co-host Trevin Johnson, who is the KWCR sports broadcaster, were able to interview Cowles about the interview with Jones on Feb. 23.

In the eyes of The Signpost, this interview is only the starting point for a future full of collaborations between these three organizations. It could very well be the start of a new way at Weber State University to educate future student journalists who study at the school.

