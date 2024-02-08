News Quiz 02/08

1. After announcing her return to competitive gymnastics, which famous gymnast is considering the Olympics?

a. Simone Biles

b. McKayla Maroney

c. Gabby Douglas

d. Shawn Johnson

2. Utah lawmakers rejected a proposal to expand health coverage to who?

a. Pregnant women

b. Disabled people

c. People of Color

d. Mentally ill people

3. Where is the Super Bowl being held?

a. Los Angeles

b. New York City

c. San Francisco

d. Las Vegas

4. Which international figurehead was diagnosed with cancer?

a. King Charles III

b. Joe Biden

c. Justin Trudeau

d. Emmanuel Macron

Answers:

1. The answer is C, Gabby Douglas. According to NPR, the 28-year-old gold medalist is getting back into competitive gymnastics and is set to compete in an Olympic qualifying event later this month in Kentucky.

2. The answer is A, pregnant women. According to KSL, Utah lawmakers rejected a push to give more health coverage to low-income women, despite the testimonies of doctors and child advocates.

3. The answer is D, Las Vegas. According to AP News, this year’s Super Bowl LVIII is being held in Las Vegas. The teams playing in this year’s Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers with Usher playing the halftime show.

4. The answer is A, King Charles III. According to Fox13, Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch was diagnosed with prostate cancer. This comes less than two years after the King was crowned after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.