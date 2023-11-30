The Student News Site of Weber State University

Supporting businesses with the Ogden Downtown Alliance

McKinna Baird, Reporter
November 30, 2023
The+Roosters+Brewing+Co.+and+Eatery+sign+hanging+over+its+storefront+on+Historic+25th+Street.
Gallery6 Photos
Anna Kuglar
The Roosters Brewing Co. and Eatery sign hanging over its storefront on Historic 25th Street.

In recent years, downtown Ogden has become a bustling hub for new businesses, community events and engaging art. Much of this growth has been fostered by the Ogden Downtown Alliance.

“The Ogden Downtown Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing economic vitality and community vibrancy in Downtown Ogden,” Jessica Anderson, marketing and communications manager for Ogden Downtown Alliance, said.

The alliance covers the Ogden Central business district, which encompasses business from within 20th Street, 28th Street, Wall Avenue and Madison Avenue.

“The Ogden Downtown Alliance plays a crucial role in revitalizing the downtown community by supporting local businesses, organizing engaging events, activating public spaces, promoting arts and culture and advocating for downtown development,” Anderson said.

One of the ways the alliance strengthens the community of downtown Ogden is through hosting events. Some of the events are recurring, such as Farmers Market Ogden and Music on the Plaza, both of which have their run during the warmer months of the year. Some events are annual, like the Harvest Moon Festival which takes place in September, or the 25th Street Car Show in the summer.

Not only do the efforts of the alliance boost the local economy and support Ogden’s small businesses, it also provides activities through which residents can connect with each other and the features of downtown Ogden.

“The Ogden Downtown Alliance invites residents to embrace downtown Ogden as their vibrant community center, a place where they can connect with neighbors, support local businesses, enjoy cultural offerings, and contribute to the ongoing revitalization efforts,” Anderson said. “The alliance is committed to working alongside residents and community partners to create a downtown that reflects the unique character and aspirations of Ogden.”

The alliance supports businesses by offering resources from the Utah Microloan Fund, Weber State University’s Small Business Development Center, as well as business licensing information on their website.

The Ogden Downtown Alliance also highlights the work of local artists, by hiring them for projects around the downtown area, such as murals or sculptures. They also hire performing artists to supplement many of the events they host. The alliance also supports the Nine Rails Creative District, a hub for the arts scene of downtown Ogden with a focus on Ogden’s unique and rich history.

“These efforts contribute to a flourishing local economy, strengthen community ties, and foster a vibrant cultural landscape that enriches the lives of Ogden residents,” Anderson said.
About the Contributors
McKinna Baird, News reporter
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor

