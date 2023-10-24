The Student News Site of Weber State University

Resources for new and returning students

Star Neil, Section Editor
October 24, 2023
A+student+entering+the+learning+center+located+on+the+first+floor+of+Tracy+Hall+in+room+101+in+2017.
Signpost Archives
A student entering the learning center located on the first floor of Tracy Hall in room 101 in 2017.

Math and English placement testing is currently free to all students at Weber State through Dec. 9. This is one of multiple ways Weber State plans to help new and returning students successfully integrate into college life.

“A lot of students dream about going to college, and that’s what we’re all about,” Eric Amsel, associate provost at WSU, said.

Amsel hopes that by offering both ACCUPLACER and ALEKS free of charge, students will be encouraged to get their English and math placements done early in their academic career. According to Amsel, research shows students who complete their math and English requirements in their first year of college are more likely to stay in college and also have higher graduation rates.

Amsel said the provost’s office is expecting to spend between $60,000 and $70,000 on the free testing for approximately 650 Weber State students.

The Developmental Math and English departments of Weber State also offer corequisite classes to help new and returning students complete their math and English requirements in less time. These 6-credit courses take required coursework and combine it with the prerequisite course material to teach students the fundamentals of math and English in one semester.

These corequisite classes also often include a learning assistant, a peer student who helps to guide them through the class material, and also through other resources available to them.

“Learning assistants not only help out in the class, we think they do a little bit more by being something of a guide to higher education,” Amsel said.

The university also offers a peer mentoring program for students that are looking for a more hands on approach. This program offers students the ability to meet with their own peer mentor one-on-one and in small group meetings and activities to help them navigate campus life.

Amsel recommends students talk to their adviser about these programs and other resources to help them along their academic journey.
