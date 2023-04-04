News Quiz 4/4

Questions:

1. NASA has recently announced that there will be a four-person mission named Artemis II who will be returning to explore the moon’s vicinity in 2024. How long has it been since humans have flown to the moon?

A. 20 years

B. 10 years

C. 50 years

D. 100 years

2. Former President Donald Trump has recently been indicted for various criminal charges, notably his hush money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. What day was he officially indicted?

A. March 25

B. March 30

C. April 2

D. March 27

3. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was recently sued for allegedly colliding into Terry Sanderson while on a ski trip in 2016. Sanderson was seeking over $300,000 in damages. For how much did Paltrow countersue Sanderson, minus attorney fees?

A. $500,000

B. $327

C. $42

D. $1

4. The cover of Vogue Philippines features the oldest person to ever grace the cover of Vogue: tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay. How old is she?

A. 98

B. 106

C. 104

D. 96

Answers:

1. The answer is C, 50 years. According to NBC News, the answer is C, 50 years. While the crew will not be landing on the moon, they will be testing the Orion spacecraft and, if successful, Artemis III will touch down on the moon and include the first woman and person of color on board.

2. The correct answer is B, March 30. According to CNN, Trump has been indicted as of March 30, but the contents of the indictment have been filed under seal. He currently faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud and has been under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney for his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on April 4.

3. The correct answer is D, $1. According to People, Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski accident at Deer Valley Resort. Sanderson sued Paltrow for $3 million and Paltrow’s counter sue was $1, not including attorney fees. The jury in Park City ruled in Paltrow’s favor, leading Sanderson to later admit that suing Paltrow was “not worth it.”

4. The correct answer is B, 106 years old. According to CNN, Apo Whang-Od is the Philippine’s oldest mambabatok or traditional Kalinga tattoo artist. She has been hand-tapping tattoos since she was a teenager. She says she plans on giving tattoos until she can’t see.