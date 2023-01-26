Hunting for “hire” horizons: WSU hosts career and internship fair

The front window display outside of the Career Services Center in the Shepherd Union on Dec. 5. Career Services hosted a career fair on Jan. 24.

Weber State University hosted an internship and career fair on Jan. 24 for students to connect with employers offering careers for a wide variety of majors.

“There’s a lot of education, social sciences, arts and humanities as well as STEM and business,” Katie Browning, Career Services’ employer and events specialist, said. “Across the board, so many employers love Weber students and we’ve heard that over and over.”

One goal of the career fair was to get students comfortable interacting with employers and professionals, as well as to get students access to employment opportunities.

“I’m looking for a job,” Brooks Taylor, a WSU Computer Science senior, said. “I don’t have any work experience yet. I haven’t graduated yet, so if someone has a software engineering position, I’m going to try to get it.”

Many government employers were eager to let students know how many opportunities they had with their programs. Linette Alsop, a representative for Hill Air Force Base, said they are looking for a variety of students in different fields of study.

Matt Nelson, a technical recruiter for Software Technology Group, was looking for students with specific skills in addition to an eager attitude. Rise Services, a company that supports special needs individuals is looking for similar attributes in students.

“We do all the training, so you don’t have to have special skills coming in,” Schon Nielsen, a recruiter for Rise Services, said. “It’s more about willingness and desire to work. We have a facility not far from the school, so we like to hire students.”

Southwestern Advantage was looking for students with a strong work ethic to join their diverse workforce.

“Regardless of background, we look for people that want to grow, develop themselves, challenge themselves and honestly want to shoot for the moon,” Chloe Taylor, a Southwestern Advantage student leader and mentor, said. “We look for people with really big goals and want to help them reach their goals.”

Students can access additional resources for finding internships and careers with Career Services. Each major within the university has an assigned career counselor available to help students.

“Our counselors are trained to help students research and think outside the box of what you can do with your major,” Browning said.

In addition to trained counselors, there are student mentors available during the open hours of the office. These student mentors help their peers with creating and editing resumes and cover letters. Students can also practice with mock interviews.

Career Services plans to host more career fairs this semester on March 21, 28 and April 4. For more information and access to available resources, go to weber.edu/careerservices.