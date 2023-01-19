Starting the semester bright

To celebrate students surviving their first week of spring semester, the Weber State University Student Association held a dance party called Light the Night on Jan. 13.

Light the Night took place in the ballrooms of the Shepherd Union from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The featured activities included a photobooth, music, games, refreshments and dancing. WSU students were given free entrance, while other members of the community were charged a $5 fee.

Attendees were offered temporary tattoos, glow sticks, cornhole and pop-up basketball relay as part of the event. The glow sticks helped to further the “light the night” theme with their neon and bright colors.

WSUSA chose the theme after receiving requests from students.

“When my friends and I heard about it, we said, ‘Why not?’ I’m glad that I came,” Julia Evans, a new student to WSU, said.

Once students needed a break from dancing, WSUSA provided refreshments for the night, including sweet and savory pretzel bites, flavored punch and water.

WSUSA plans to host other events like this in the future to help bring the community together and lower stress for students.

With about 100 people attending the event during the night, Light the Night gave WSU students and community members the ability to get to know one another and decompress from the first week of classes.

WSUSA puts on many dances and events for WSU students, faculty and community members. Coming up this semester will be an open mic night on Jan. 18 in the Fireplace Lounge in the Shepherd Union and laser tag on March 24.