Amazon Prime show to film at WSU

The “W” rock on Ogden campus stands out from the snowy mountains.

“The College Tour,” a show on Amazon Prime that highlights colleges around the U.S., is coming to Weber State University. The purpose of the show is to educate viewers about what universities across the country have to offer by interviewing students and introducing the community.

The show is produced by award-winning producers Lisa Hennessy, Burton Roberts, Mike Murray, Beth Cohen and Alex Boylan, who will also be hosting the show and is a winner of the reality show “The Amazing Race” in 2002.

Weber State will be the fourth Utah college the show has covered, after the University of Utah, Utah State University and Southern Utah University.

The students selected to talk about their Weber State experience auditioned by sending in an original, scripted self-tape. Once on campus, the film crew will record students reading their own memorized script.

“For the audition, they simply made us make a little video about why we went to Weber State, kind of what we’re involved with on campus,” Isaac Staszkow, Housing and Student Residence senator, said. “So I felt like it was a great opportunity to represent Weber State.”

Other participants were recruited to interview. Such a participant, Artem Koval, shared how a Weber State representative reached out to him for the opportunity, after he spent some time on the camera for another project.

“My segment is going to be focused on my major … I will be there representing the computer science majors,” Koval said.

He will also mention his experience doing research with professors, working on campus as a tutor, and being a presidential leadership fellow.

Beyond majors, students will talk about the other opportunities Weber has offered them.

“A lot of what I’m talking about is my experience and leadership experience with the outdoors and experience with internships, specifically in the state legislature and going to Washington, D.C., this summer,” Staszkow said.

The crew will be on campus April 24 to 28, filming the selected students as well as b-roll footage of the campus.

“When folks are walking around that week, they just might be in the background of the show,” Jessica Oyler, WSU’s associate provost of Enrollment Management and Student Success, said.

Beyond sharing student experiences, the show aims to highlight what is unique about each university it covers and introduce the community around it. WSU’s episode will cover some of the University’s best programs, like health professions, engineering and computer science.

“We’re also talking about how students at Weber State give back to the community and highlighting outdoor recreation, arts and humanities, business and entrepreneurship opportunities [and] the Spirit Squad,” Oyler said.