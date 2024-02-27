The Student News Site of Weber State University

2024-25 WSUSA election candidates

Gretel Monjar, Asst. Section Editor
February 27, 2024
Students+and+candidates+discuss+campus+politics+during+a+Meet+the+Candidates+event+held+in+Shepard+Union.
Gallery4 Photos
Anna Kuglar
Students and candidates discuss campus politics during a Meet the Candidates event held in Shepard Union.

Voting for the 2024-25 Weber State University Student Association begins Feb. 27. Votes will determine student representatives for the coming academic year.

WSU students will receive their WSUSA Qualtrics ballot via their student email.

Voting ends on Feb. 29 at noon. Election results will be announced at the annual Weber’s Got Talent.

The talent show will be held in the Browning Center from 6-8 p.m. on March 1.

Members of WSUSA help determine the allocation of student fees, enforcement and amendment of the university’s constitution, and organize large student events.

There are two candidates running for president. Megan Wahlquist, a WSU junior majoring in Communications and Emily Sorenson, a WSU senior majoring in Accounting and Finance.

Several seats on the student senate have no current candidates. These roles include the African Diaspora Senator, Asian Senator, Hispanic Senator, LGBTQ+ Senator, Native American Senator and Pacific Islander Senator.

The vacant seats will be filled by “write-in” votes.

To see a full list of candidates and positions up for election go to weber.edu/StudentInvolvement/election.

The WSUSA is divided into two different roles. The WSUA representatives and the Activities Team. The former fills the executive, presidential and legislative branches of the student government. The Activities Team works in five sub-groups; Diversity and Unity Team, Leadership Team, Clubs and Organizations Team, Davis Campus Executive Council and the Judicial Branch.

For more information on what WSUSA is and does go to weber.edu/StudentInvolvement/about
