Men’s basketball continues winning streak

Collyn Cowles, Sports Editor
February 13, 2024
Weber State Men's basketball Guard Steven Verplancken (11) making a fadeaway shot.
Gallery31 Photos
Mindy Brown
Weber State Men’s basketball Guard Steven Verplancken (11) making a fadeaway shot.

In a week of electrifying action, Weber State University’s men’s basketball showcased dominating performances on the court with back-to-back home game victories against Portland State University and Sacramento State University.

From the opening tip-off, Weber State asserted their dominance, storming to an early lead with a barrage of three-pointers and tenacious defense. Led by Dillon Jones and Dyson Koehler, the Wildcats maintained their offensive rhythm, stretching their advantage to a commanding 45–26 lead at halftime.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Portland State in the second half, the Wildcats remained composed whilst under pressure. Jones, with a remarkable double-double performance, anchored the team with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Koehler’s clutch 17 points and six rebounds kept Weber State ahead during crucial moments of the game.

With stellar contributions from Blaise Threatt with 14 points and Steven Verplancken with 12 points, the Wildcats held off Portland State’s late surge, securing an 84–72 victory.

The next night, Feb. 12, Weber State shifted their focus to a showdown against Sacramento State. Despite facing a resilient Sac State squad, Weber State once again showcased their determination on both ends of the court. The Wildcats’ collective effort and resilience were on full display as they emerged with a 58–53 win over Sacramento State (6–19, 2–10 Big Sky).

In a tightly contested battle, Jones emerged as the catalyst for the Wildcat’s offense. Despite having six turnovers, Jones led the team in scoring with 21 points. Currently this season, Jones has led the Wildcats in scoring 15 times and is on his sixth game in a row leading the Cats.

Meanwhile, Alex Tew’s defensive excellence stifled Sacramento State’s offensive threats, anchoring the Wildcats’ backline with eight rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot.

“I had a rough night on Thursday, so I wanted to bounce back and one thing I pride myself on is being a good player defensively,” Alex Tew said. “I pride myself on my ball-screen defense and being active, I feel that’s my role and that’s what I give the best for the team.”

With the game hanging in the balance during the final minutes, Weber State remained composed under pressure. Jones, displaying his veteran leadership, made crucial plays down the stretch, while Steven Verplancken sealed the victory with a decisive three-point play.

With back-to-back wins against tough conference opponents, the Wildcats reaffirmed their status as contenders in the Big Sky conference extending their winning streak to four.

As they look ahead to the upcoming challenges, the Wildcats (16–9, 7–5 Big Sky) next travel to an improving Idaho (9–15, 3–8 Big Sky) on Feb. 15 before taking on Big Sky’s #1 ranked Eastern Washington (16–8, 10–1 Big Sky) on Feb. 17.
About the Contributors
Collyn Cowles, Sports editor
Mindy Brown, Copy editor
Sara Staker, Asst. photography editor

