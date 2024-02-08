The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Weber reaches record enrollment numbers

McKinna Baird, Reporter
February 8, 2024
Students+sit+in+Shepard+Union+as+they+take+a+break+to+eat+lunch+and+study+together.
Gallery5 Photos
AJ Handley
Students sit in Shepard Union as they take a break to eat lunch and study together.

Weber State University hit an all-time high for enrollment this past fall semester and the numbers have only been climbing.

“I think that it’s a huge milestone for us,” Jessica Oyler of Student Access and Success said. “This fall, we saw growth for the first time in at least five years.”

Oyler attributes this success to new efforts in making student navigation easier at Weber State. One of the tools implemented is an automated chatbot and text system. This system gives students reminders about enrollment, tuition, FAFSA and more.

“​​A lot of national data is showing the impact that has on students,” Oyler said.

She also mentioned seeing students respond to messages about things like plateaued tuition rates — tuition being the same whether students take 12 or 18 credit hours — by enrolling in more classes.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to track some of that outreach,” she said. “It feels like our efforts for both recruitment and retention are really starting to make a difference.”

Oyler also mentioned expanding learning communities and revising some classes to better benefit students. Her team worked on Math 1035, designed to help students knock out most of their math requirements in just one class.

“I’m even more excited about our spring numbers, because it’s showing us that we have new levels of growth,” Oyler said, “This year, we’ve had higher year-over-year growth for spring than we’ve probably ever had.”

Another factor contributing to Weber State’s growing numbers is the collaboration with high school administrators regarding Concurrent Enrollment.

“One of our goals is to meet with at least all of the seniors and we started doing some outreach to junior highs and stuff as well,” Oyler said.

Almost 20% of students in concurrent enrollment enroll at Weber State University following May graduation, not including those students who may leave on church missions right out of high school.

Oyler even mentioned efforts to better track the enrollment of students who had gone on missions or taken a gap year. Counting returned missionaries, university enrollment following concurrent enrollment may be even higher.

Student Access and Success has been working hard to see these results and Oyler is excited to see their efforts bring growth to Weber State.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Inside the copy center lies equipment that meet student needs for presentations, reports, or marketing materials.
Get your passport photos done at WSU
Bathrooms, bills and bad news
Bathrooms, bills and bad news
Makayla Donahoo prepares to scoop up the softball in the April 2022 softball season.
Keeping up with Wildcat softball
Students sit in Shepard Union as they take a break to eat lunch and study together.
Weber alcanza números récord de inscripciones de matrícula
Baños, propuestas de ley y malas noticias
Baños, propuestas de ley y malas noticias
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 02/08
More in Culture
Maryan Shale is the new Program Manager for the Weber State Universitys Black Cultural Center.
Meet the Black Cultural Center’s new program manager: Maryan Shale
A photo of Marshall N. White, the first Black officer in Utah, from which the Marshall White Center was named after.
A Living Legacy: Marshall White and the Marshall White Center
Beverly Petty, Shauna Gillespie and Letha Johnson served as hostesses at Marshall White Center open house, 1970.
Un legado vivo: Marshall White y el Marshall White Center
A still from The Mother of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir, an official selection of the Spotlight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Insightfilms.
OPINION: Sundance meets “The Mother of All Lies”
Izaac Wang appears in Dìdi (弟弟) by Sean Wang, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Sean Wang brilla en Sundance con “Dìdi”
Sean Wang, director of Dìdi (弟弟), an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Alexandria Lior.
Sean Wang shines at Sundance with “Dìdi”
About the Contributor
McKinna Baird, News reporter

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *