Women’s basketball falls to both NAU and UNC

Zaira Coria, Reporter
February 6, 2024
Weber+State+Universitys+Womens+Basketball+Forward%2C+Jadyn+Matthews+%285%29%2C+shooting+for+a+basket.
Gallery2 Photos
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Weber State University’s Women’s Basketball Forward, Jadyn Matthews (5), shooting for a basket.

Weber State University women’s basketball team was matched up against two Big Sky schools over the weekend, Northern Arizona University and the University of Northern Colorado. The Wildcats finished both games with a loss.

The Wildcats began their matchup on the night of Feb. 1 against the Lumberjacks who came into this match with a (14–6, 6–1) record. The Lumberjacks took this game with a final score of 85-65, and are now ranked No.1 in the Big Sky Conference.

Coach Jenteal Jackson has taken on the position of head coach for the Wildcats this season.

“NAU is having a really good year, they’re a good program, good coaching and good athletes,” Jackson said. “For us there’s nothing to lose. I really like the fight that we have right now we’re stepping on the court and giving everybody our best punch that we have.”

The Wildcats faced the Bears on Feb. 3 who came into this game with a (9–10, 4–4) record. The Bears took this game with a score of 73-63, and are now ranked No. 6 in the Big Sky Conference.

The first quarter began with Northern Colorado player Delaynie Byrne scoring three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the game. Byrne held a 60% shooting rate throughout the game scoring 19 points in the Bears favor.

During the first half of the game Kendra Parra beat most of her game averages. Parra scored the first three pointer of the game for the Wildcats. Throughout the rest of the game she earned 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

“I had a really good first half, I was just finding my teammates and taking what they gave me defensively,” Parra said. “Just having a more aggressive mindset helps me, especially this game.”

The fourth quarter held an intense match up for the Wildcats and Bears. With just 3:47 left in the fourth quarter WSU’s Laura Taylor brought the game to 58–59. The Bears came back and scored a three-pointer to solidify their lead for the remainder of the game.

In the Big Sky Conference the Wildcats sit in eighth place with a record of 3–6 and 6–16 overall.

“They’ve been consistently showing up and working hard every day,” Jackson said. “They’re a very coachable, good group and fun to be around. It’s been a very good first experience this year.”

The Wildcats play Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at Portland State University, and again on Feb. 10 at noon at Sacramento State University.
