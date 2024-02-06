The Student News Site of Weber State University

Meet the Black Cultural Center’s new program manager: Maryan Shale

Cooper Hatsis, Reporter
February 6, 2024
Maryan+Shale+is+the+new+Program+Manager+for+the+Weber+State+Universitys+Black+Cultural+Center.
Gallery4 Photos
Anna Kuglar
Maryan Shale is the new Program Manager for the Weber State University’s Black Cultural Center.

Maryan Shale is the new Program Manager of the Black Cultural Center at Weber State University. WSU’s Black Cultural Center is an important resource and provides a place for African-American and Black students to go on campus.

Shale attended the University of Utah for her bachelor’s degree and recently graduated in 2022. During her time at the U of U, Shale was a member of the Black Student Union and attended the Black Cultural Center there.

“The work that I was doing as an undergrad is what pushed me to apply for this job because I have been working with underrepresented populations,” Shale said. “I wanted to continue the work in this community.”

Shale’s upbringing and family helps provide inspiration for her work. Shale is a Somalia-Kenya refugee, she explained the tough transition of moving to the United States and how that has influenced her.

“We came here not knowing English at all. Once I was able to get educated and go to school, my mom kept pushing me to keep going. I realized that I want to be that beacon of hope for others, especially those who come from the communities that I resonate with,” Shale said.

Some of Shale’s favorite things to do outside of work are going to the gym, trying new places to eat and watching Korean dramas on Netflix.

As the Program Manager of the Black Cultural Center, Shale said she looks forward to having students utilize the center’s space and play an active role in growing the campus community.

The Black Cultural Center is not only a space for Black students to feel represented on campus, but also a place where students can feel at home. The center offers a variety of resources and tools to help WSU students, as well as scholarships.

“I definitely want the Black Cultural Center to be representative on campus,” Shale said. “I’m looking forward to helping students graduate.”

The Black Cultural Center has a series of events and activities for students to participate in for Black History Month this year. On Feb. 7 in the Wildcat Theatre at 5 p.m. there will be a panel with the Divine Nine, a group of historical sororities and fraternities. They will be discussing what their organization does.

On Feb. 13 there will be an activity in the Black Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where students can write Valentine’s cards in celebration of Black History Month. At 4 p.m. the same day, there will be a screening of “Love & Basketball.”

On Feb. 20 there will be a field trip to the Adobe campus in Lehi for a Black History Month Celebration. Those who would like to attend this event can register by visiting the Black Cultural Center.
