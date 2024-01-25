Climbing out of the Valentine’s Day blues

Lexie Andrew

WSU students don’t have to feel sad or lonely around Valentine’s Day this year. Weber State’s Outdoor Program is holding a bouldering competition called Cupid’s Crimpin’ Classic on Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Technical Training Center Climbing Wall to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The competition will have various categories and levels, meaning students of any level can come and compete. There will also be raffle prizes and awards for participants.

Cupid’s Crimpin’ Classic is a unique competition because it will also serve as a qualifier competition.

“As a bonus this competition will serve as WSU’s qualifier for the Utah Collegiate Bouldering Finals on April 13,” Amy Knight, Outdoor Program coordinator, said.

Participants who compete can opt out of the qualifier competition. Students who wish to compete in the Utah Collegiate Bouldering Finals but can’t make it to Cupid Crimpin’ Classic can contact Knight to find other qualifier events to participate in.

Pre-registration is required for Cupid’s Crimpin’ Classic and has a $10 registration fee.

“Let the sparks fly, and find fun and love while climbing on Valentine’s Day,” Knight said.