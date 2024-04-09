Rainn Wilson to speak at Weber State graduation commencement

Weber State University created excitement on its social media channels on March 22 by announcing that Rainn Wilson will be giving the 2024 commencement address.

Wilson, known for portraying Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” will speak at the Dee Events Center on April 26 at 7 p.m.

The university began teasing the idea of someone special at commencement the week leading up to the announcement, posting hints on their Instagram story.

These hints stated that the speaker once compared themselves to a mongoose, panther and snake. The snake story included that the guest was not Taylor Swift, despite guesses that it could represent the singer’s “Reputation” era.

Jessica Kokesh, social media writer and editor for the university, said some of the guesses they received were Kevin Durant and Nathan Lane.

“The mongoose looked a bit too much like Timon from ‘The Lion King’, alas,” Kokesh said in an email, referring to Lane’s voice acting performance as that film’s meerkat character.

On the day of the announcement, the university posted a quote from “The Office”: “I am fast. To give you a reference point, I’m somewhere between a snake and a mongoose. And a panther.”

Heather Cimino, assistant director for student involvement and leadership, said this has been in the works for a while. The department first started out with a list of a few different people students, faculty and staff were interested in inviting, and Wilson was ultimately selected from this list.

Community members are welcome to the event, with graduates, faculty and staff getting priority, the university said in a press release. Because of this, families are encouraged to arrive early.

In the release, WSU President Brad Mortensen said he is hoping this commencement will start a tradition in which the ceremony becomes an event not just for students but also the community.

During the event, Weber State will be awarding Wilson an honorary degree.

The press release also emphasized that autographs and meet and greets will not be held at the event. Those who’d like to see the Assistant to the Regional Manager should come prepared just to listen.