The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Rainn Wilson to speak at Weber State graduation commencement

Megan Swann, Section Editor
April 9, 2024
Little+Caesars+delivery+service+is+the+best+thing+since+sliced+bread%2C+says+a+customer+receiving+pizzas+at+her+door%2C+and+panic+ensues+at+Sliced+Bread+headquarters.+Very+nimbly+rendered+panic.+In+the+note-perfect+coda%2C+the+guy+delivering+another+Little+Caesars+order+is+the+Sliced+Bread+CEO%2C+played+by+Rainn+Wilson+of+The+Office.
Gallery4 Photos
Tribune News Service
Little Caesars’ delivery service is the “best thing since sliced bread,” says a customer receiving pizzas at her door, and panic ensues at Sliced Bread headquarters. Very nimbly rendered panic. In the note-perfect coda, the guy delivering another Little Caesars order is the Sliced Bread CEO, played by Rainn Wilson of “The Office.”

Weber State University created excitement on its social media channels on March 22 by announcing that Rainn Wilson will be giving the 2024 commencement address.

Wilson, known for portraying Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” will speak at the Dee Events Center on April 26 at 7 p.m.

The university began teasing the idea of someone special at commencement the week leading up to the announcement, posting hints on their Instagram story.

These hints stated that the speaker once compared themselves to a mongoose, panther and snake. The snake story included that the guest was not Taylor Swift, despite guesses that it could represent the singer’s “Reputation” era.

Jessica Kokesh, social media writer and editor for the university, said some of the guesses they received were Kevin Durant and Nathan Lane.

“The mongoose looked a bit too much like Timon from ‘The Lion King’, alas,” Kokesh said in an email, referring to Lane’s voice acting performance as that film’s meerkat character.

On the day of the announcement, the university posted a quote from “The Office”: “I am fast. To give you a reference point, I’m somewhere between a snake and a mongoose. And a panther.”

Heather Cimino, assistant director for student involvement and leadership, said this has been in the works for a while. The department first started out with a list of a few different people students, faculty and staff were interested in inviting, and Wilson was ultimately selected from this list.

Community members are welcome to the event, with graduates, faculty and staff getting priority, the university said in a press release. Because of this, families are encouraged to arrive early.

In the release, WSU President Brad Mortensen said he is hoping this commencement will start a tradition in which the ceremony becomes an event not just for students but also the community.

During the event, Weber State will be awarding Wilson an honorary degree.

The press release also emphasized that autographs and meet and greets will not be held at the event. Those who’d like to see the Assistant to the Regional Manager should come prepared just to listen.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Amaris Baker of Drexel in practice on March 19, 2024. The team held a practice to prepare for its matchup against Texas in the Womens NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas.
NCAA March Madness: Women’s Final Four MVPs
The Celebracion de Mariposas stole next to the Ohana Association stole.
Introduciendo la Celebración de Mariposas
The sign outside of Stellas Fine Italian Cuisine on 25th Street.
Agarrando comida después de la graduación
Dancers performing a dance at the 2021 Latinx graduation ceremony.
Introducing Celebración de Mariposas
Weber State University students, faculty, families and community members gather to celebrate the new graduates from the Dumke College of Health Professions at the Dee Events Center on Dec. 16, 2022.
Graduación de Primavera 2024 en WSU: lo que necesitas saber
Lexie Andrew at National Model United Nations in the town hall of Erfurt, Germany.
Lessons learned
More in Graduation
Gretel Monjar and her siblings, 2024.
An ode to learning
Students in the new Master of Social Work program at Weber State University. Oct. 29, 2021.
Stay a Wildcat through graduate programs
The Weber State University W decorates a stand for speakers in the fall 2023 graduation.
The future of commencement at WSU
The sign outside of Stellas Fine Italian Cuisine on 25th Street.
OPINION: Grabbing grub after graduation
Portrait of Heidi Shaw, a WSU alumni.
A Wildcat’s return home
Editors from the Signpost on a trip to San Francisco for the SPJ conference.
I’m scared to say I’m proud of myself, because what if that makes it all go away?
About the Contributor
Megan Swann, Co-culture editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *