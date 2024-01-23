Running with the Wildcats: Men’s and women’s track and field

Weber State University’s track and field for both men and women finished their third meet of the season. On Jan. 19 and 20, the Wildcats hosted an invitational at WSU’s Stromberg Complex. Weber hosted runners and teams from the University of Utah, Utah State University, Salt Lake Community College, Utah Valley University, Idaho State University, Brigham Young University and Westminster College.

The overall results of the meet were as follows: Utah State came in first with a score of 152.0, followed by Utah Valley with a score of 101.0, Idaho State came in third with a score of 72.0, fourth was Weber with a score of 61.0, next was Salt Lake Community College with a score of 26.0, Brigham Young in sixth with a score of 22.0, and seventh was Westminster with a score of 4.0.

“It was a very competitive home meet for us– one of the biggest meets we’ve ever hosted indoors,” Corbin Talley, the WSU men’s head coach, said to Weber’s Athletics Program. “We were grateful to have some nice community and alumni support.”

On the men’s side, the stadium record was broken by JaQuavious Harris on Salt Lake Community College’s team. Harris ran a 4:07.40 mile which broke the record of 4:10.71 set in 2004 by Weber student Jace Nye. Weber’s men’s medley relay finished with a time of 10:09.54 which placed them in second, and the third fastest time in the NCAA this year. Carson Horspool finished third with a time of 8:36.63 in the 3000 meter. Rodee Brow placed first in the 400 meter with a time of 49.33 seconds. Jed Smith placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 15’11. Jeims Molina placed third in the shot put with a mark of 45’10.

“We have a pretty young team, and we need to keep learning to compete with heart but we’re making progress and getting better each week,” Talley said to Weber’s Athletics Program.

On the women’s side, Angelyca Chapman placed first in the 400 meter and had a time of 57.11 and second in the 200 meter with a time of 25.77 seconds. Sandra Aberg in the 800 meter finished third with a time of 2:18.02. Jasmine Devers finished first with a time of 7.19 seconds in the 55 meters.

Dawson Rothenbuhler placed second in shot put with a mark of 47–03.25 feet and Kapua Pulotu placed third in shot put with a mark of 46–05.50. Elizabeth Littlewood in the long jump placed first with a mark of 18–05.25 and third in the high jump with a mark of 5–05.00

“I am pleased with the team’s progress,” Paul Pilkington, WSU women’s head coach, said to Weber’s Athletics Program at the meet. “We are getting better each meet.”

The Wildcat’s next meet will be at the University of Washington for the UW Invitational and will take place on Jan. 26 and 27.