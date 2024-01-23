The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Looking for advice?
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Running with the Wildcats: Men’s and women’s track and field

Jacoba Jones, Asst. Sports Editor
January 23, 2024
Weber+State+University+Womens+Track+and+Field%2C+Angelyca+Chapman%2C+running+in+the+400+meter.
Gallery7 Photos
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Weber State University Women’s Track and Field, Angelyca Chapman, running in the 400 meter.

Weber State University’s track and field for both men and women finished their third meet of the season. On Jan. 19 and 20, the Wildcats hosted an invitational at WSU’s Stromberg Complex. Weber hosted runners and teams from the University of Utah, Utah State University, Salt Lake Community College, Utah Valley University, Idaho State University, Brigham Young University and Westminster College.
The overall results of the meet were as follows: Utah State came in first with a score of 152.0, followed by Utah Valley with a score of 101.0, Idaho State came in third with a score of 72.0, fourth was Weber with a score of 61.0, next was Salt Lake Community College with a score of 26.0, Brigham Young in sixth with a score of 22.0, and seventh was Westminster with a score of 4.0.
“It was a very competitive home meet for us– one of the biggest meets we’ve ever hosted indoors,” Corbin Talley, the WSU men’s head coach, said to Weber’s Athletics Program. “We were grateful to have some nice community and alumni support.”
On the men’s side, the stadium record was broken by JaQuavious Harris on Salt Lake Community College’s team. Harris ran a 4:07.40 mile which broke the record of 4:10.71 set in 2004 by Weber student Jace Nye. Weber’s men’s medley relay finished with a time of 10:09.54 which placed them in second, and the third fastest time in the NCAA this year. Carson Horspool finished third with a time of 8:36.63 in the 3000 meter. Rodee Brow placed first in the 400 meter with a time of 49.33 seconds. Jed Smith placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 15’11. Jeims Molina placed third in the shot put with a mark of 45’10.
“We have a pretty young team, and we need to keep learning to compete with heart but we’re making progress and getting better each week,” Talley said to Weber’s Athletics Program.
On the women’s side, Angelyca Chapman placed first in the 400 meter and had a time of 57.11 and second in the 200 meter with a time of 25.77 seconds. Sandra Aberg in the 800 meter finished third with a time of 2:18.02. Jasmine Devers finished first with a time of 7.19 seconds in the 55 meters.
Dawson Rothenbuhler placed second in shot put with a mark of 47–03.25 feet and Kapua Pulotu placed third in shot put with a mark of 46–05.50. Elizabeth Littlewood in the long jump placed first with a mark of 18–05.25 and third in the high jump with a mark of 5–05.00
“I am pleased with the team’s progress,” Paul Pilkington, WSU women’s head coach, said to Weber’s Athletics Program at the meet. “We are getting better each meet.”
The Wildcat’s next meet will be at the University of Washington for the UW Invitational and will take place on Jan. 26 and 27.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
A wall in the Shepard Union building dedicated to Weber State Universitys Sustainability club, showcasing what they do around campus and how to start getting involved.
Preserving food with WSU’s Food Recovery Network
1999 Weber State University Mens Basketball Forward, Harold Arceneaux (21) dribbling the ball down the court.
25th anniversary of 1999’s NCAA basketball tournament
Menstrual products in a bathroom windowsill.
A monthly ailment
A wall in the Shepard Union building dedicated to Weber State Universitys Sustainability club, showcasing what they do around campus and how to start getting involved.
Conservación de alimentos con el Sistema de Recuperación de Alimentos de WSU
Covered in neon paint, students used their hands to create the artwork on their t-shirts.
Climbing out of the Valentine's Day blues
A sign hung up above the compost bin in Shepard Union advising that food is only to be disposed of in this bin to limit waste.
Conservación de alimentos con el Sistema de Recuperación de Alimentos de WSU
More in Sports
1999 Weber State University Mens Basketball team celebrating a win for their final home game and the 25th anniversary.
Aniversario 25 del torneo de baloncesto de la NCAA de 1999
Steven Verplancken communicating with fellow Weber State University players on the court.
Baloncesto masculino de los Wildcats contra Washington del este y la universidad de Idaho
Steven Verplancken getting blocked by an Eastern Washington University player.
Wildcat's men's basketball against Eastern Washington and University of Idaho
Jadyn Matthews (5) dribbling the ball against an opposing team member.
Women’s basketball player Jadyn Matthews earns Big Sky Player of the Week
Rashid Shaheed holding onto the football just before being tackled by a player on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Alumno de WSU Rashid Shaheed llega al 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Former Weber State football player, Rashid Shaheed, has become the first Wildcat player to make an NFL team as a Wide Receiver for the New Orleans Saints.
WSU alum Rashid Shaheed makes it to NFL Pro Bowl
More in Track and Field
Summer Allen won the 2013 individual Big Sky Conference Championship and took second place at the BYU Robinson Invitational steeplechase event in 2017. (Weber State Athletics)
Weber State's dynamic duo
Headshot of Summer Allen of Weber State University. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics
Summer Allen closes season at U.S. Olympic Trials
Summer Allen competes in the steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 12. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics
History made at NCAA Track & Field Championship
Starting the race for the Big Sky Cross Country Championships. (Sara Parker / The Signpost) Photo credit: Signpost Archives
'Cats track and cross country may soon run wild again
Tawnie took an interest in track and field in junior high school. (Gabe Cerritos / The Signpost)
Two more Weber State greats
Sophomore Keaton Pace ran the 55m hurdles with a time of 8.68 seconds, finishing 12th in prelims. (Gabe Cerritos / The Signpost)
'Cats compete in home track event
About the Contributor
Jacoba Jones, Sports reporter

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *