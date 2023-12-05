Holly jolly Holiday Market

Weber State University’s Holiday Market was held in the Shepherd Union Atrium on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This market event brought independent businesses from Ogden residents and Weber State’s student body to campus to sell the products they create

Molly Ward, the director of the Shepherd Union building, explained where the idea for a Holiday Market came from.

“We wanted to create something on campus that could become a traditional event but that also bridges campus and community,” Ward said.

This is the first Holiday Market that has come to campus, but Ward hopes to see it become an annual event on campus.

The Holiday Market focused on finding local and student businesses to vendor the event.

“We especially wanted to work with faculty and staff that may have a side business or creative venture to share,” Ward said.

Heidi Wheatley, the administrative assistant in WSU’s nursing department, was one of the vendors at the market. Wheatley showcased rocks and plants she had collected, polished and turned into art for customers to purchase. This creative outlet first started last year for Wheatley. This is her first time bringing her art to campus. Wheatley said she feels an event like this is important to campus.

“It’s a good display of entrepreneurship, being your own boss and is a creative outlet,” Wheatley said.

Weber State reached out to anyone who had previously rented a vendor table in the Shepherd Union Building and Ogden Farmers Market vendors. They also brought the event to the attention of faculty and staff.

The goods at this recent market ranged anywhere from soaps, jewelry, clothing and baked goods. This gives passersby a wide variety of different vendors and businesses to check out and buy merchandise from, as well as experience some of the cultures that varying vendors bring to campus with their art and goods.

Ward explains that she would love to see more markets take place on campus, not just one during the holiday season.

Logan Kurtz, a first-year criminal justice major, purchased some baked goods at the market.

“An event like this brings me closer to the campus,” Kurtz said.

The notion of supporting faculty and staff in creative endeavors and allowing them to show off their work is Ward’s favorite aspect of the market.

“Our hope is that this brings the community together around food and art, and makes holiday shopping a bit more fun,” Ward said.

Ward said an event like this matters to businesses and students.

“Having a storefront is expensive but there are a lot of awesome artists and creators in our community that don’t always have the means to share their work and their passion,” Ward said. “I love the idea of a market for this reason. It helps ensure that our students have access to a variety of goods and services and feel integrated into the community as well.”