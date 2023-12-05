Proposed WSUSA Constitution amendments

The Weber State University Student Association met on Nov. 27 and heard new legislation proposals that would amend the WSUSA constitution if passed.

Some of the proposals include eligibility of transfer students to take certain seats in the senate. Currently, the WSU constitution states, “Said students are only eligible candidates for WSUSA offices in the Legislative and Judicial branches.” They are not eligible for executive positions.

Another proposal would allow part-time students to be eligible for legislative office, including the benefits, such as tuition waivers. The proposal includes that the compensation would be partial depending on the number of academic credit hours.

Other proposals include removing specified exemptions outlined in the constitution and allowing all students to request an exemption by Student Aid Report discretion as outlined by the by-laws.

WSUSA will meet next week to continue discussing Supreme Court revisions.

Another item in the senate meeting was a funding request by Sen. William Taintor for the College of Science. The $200 request would be used to buy food to give to students during finals week. Senators will vote on the request next week.

Copies of the current constitution, by-laws and other government documents can be found on the WSUSA page: https://weber.edu/StudentInvolvement/WSUSA.html.