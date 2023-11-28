What is the Alumni Association?

As the semester comes to a close and some students move on to graduation, Weber State University’s Alumni Association is ready to welcome new members.

The Alumni Association has recently transitioned from an exclusive membership policy based on fees to an inclusive, free model. The decision to transition to this new model was fueled by a desire to foster a broader connection with Weber State Alumni by making the association more accessible. While there are nearly 300,000 living Weber State Alumni, just under 2,000 were paying members of the association.

The Weber State Alumni Association website states, “We have made the decision to move to an inclusive non dues-based model in order to expand engagement with all alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends and our community.”

The Weber State Alumni Association anticipates continuing to provide their regular events, scholarships and resources without the help of membership fees. Funding will come from donations and company partnerships, like Coca-Cola.

One of the ways that the association serves students is through its established scholarship fund, which has been a proud feature of the association since 2010.

According to the association’s website, an average of 19 scholarships are awarded by the Weber State Alumni Association every year. In the 13 years since its establishment, the fund has awarded $424,044 in scholarships.

The association has a lot to offer its graduate members. Alumni within the association can enjoy free campus parking, full access to the Stewart Library and complimentary tickets to athletic events. Additionally, members enjoy discounts at the Wildcat Store, events from Browning Presents, memberships to Weber State fitness centers and continued assistance from Weber State Career Services.

The Association promotes and hosts various events to benefit the community as well as fostering continued participation from Weber State Alumni.

One upcoming event is a dinner and skybox seating for the Bucks v. Utah Jazz NBA basketball game, in which WSU alumnus Damien Lillard will play against Utah’s own NBA team.

This year, the Weber State Alumni Association is presenting an Alumni Singers concert and accepting donations at the event to provide for families in need for the holiday season.

Through events, resources and perks, Weber State University continues to care for its students. Their mission remains the same, even as they change their model.

“The Weber State University Alumni Association champions the University by fostering spirited and lasting ties among alumni and friends,” their website states.