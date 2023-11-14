Bands battle it out

Weber State University students and community members rocked out at KWCR’s Battle of the Bands on Nov 8.

The competition was held between three local bands: Bittersweet, Doomcupcake and If and When.

Bittersweet’s set focused on the genre “riot grrrl,” a subgenre of punk characterized by its connection to feminine anger and third-wave feminism.

Indy Stole, the lead vocalist of Bittersweet, said she pulls influence from Kate Bush, Sloppy Jane and Bikini Kill while she sings.

“We like playing shows, and if a little girl sees us on stage rocking, all the better,” Stole said.

The second band, Doomcupcake, was a punk/nu metal band that takes influence from the nu-metal bands of the early 2000s such as Tool. Nu metal is a music genre with influences from heavy metal, industrial and rap.

“When I came out as a trans woman, I needed something heavier to deal with the heartache, and that’s where Doomcupcake came from,” Zaza VanDyke, lead vocalist of Doomcupcake, said.

The third band, If and When, a rock band with the style of trance rock bands of the late ‘60s and ‘70s, such as Pink Floyd and The Doors, and some influence from ‘90s grunge bands like Alice in Chains.

Much of If and When’s set was instrumental and rhythmic, with softer vocals adding to the melodic nature of songs.

If and When seemed to be a crowd favorite. During their set, the crowd got closer to the stage.

The members of Bittersweet were dancing and started a mosh pit amongst themselves. Some of the older attendees listened intently. One elderly couple danced with each other.

“We usually just write about what is happening in our lives,” Jack Haugen, the lead vocalist of If and When, said. “I would say we are pretty independent when we write. We write our stuff separately, then get together to combine it.”

The event also had a button-making station, vinyl record painting and photo backdrop for attendees.

As well as hosting the event, KWCR was recruiting students interested in radio broadcasting for their classes. KWCR had a table with four boxes full of old CDs for attendees to take as well as a raffle for a new record table.

Doom Cupcake had a booth selling merch and their new EP, “The Grippy Socks Hotel.”

To decide the winner of the competition, the audience voted for their favorite band by cheering. The band with the loudest cheers when called won. The loudest cheers were for If and When, who took this year’s Battle of the Bands win.