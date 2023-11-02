Ogden’s alien antiques

Alien Legacy, located on Washington Boulevard in Ogden, has been open for a little over two years now. The out of this world business acts as both a store selling alien merchandise and paraphernalia, but also a museum documenting UFO and alien artifacts and research.

Alien Legacy is owned and operated by Victor Camacho and his wife, Gladiz Camacho. Victor Camacho has been doing research on extra-terrestrial life and UFOs for 25 years after getting his start in radio. He studied communication at Weber State for a few years in the late 80s and helped kickstart a Spanish speaking radio show during his time at Weber.

Victor Camacho worked at an overnight radio show in Los Angeles called “Los Desvelados,” which translates to “The Sleepless Ones.”

While on this show, Victor Camacho read a letter where the author described an encounter they had with alien life. After reading this letter, people began calling the station and telling their own stories of their possible encounters with aliens. This is where Victor Camacho says his fascination with alien life came from.

After finishing his radio show, Victor Camacho decided to open Alien Legacy. He explains that even today, customers will come into the shop and tell their stories about encounters they may have had.

“For myself, I’ve seen some lights in the sky close to Area 51,” Victor Camacho explained when discussing his own experiences.

Victor Camacho also runs a YouTube channel under his name, “Victor Camacho” where he uploads the segments of his radio show where people would talk about aliens and other conspiracies.

The channel currently has around 19.1K subscribers and all of the videos are in Spanish. He also has a second YouTube channel under the name “Alien Legacy” with similar content that is in English.

Among the artifacts and alien merchandise in the store, there are pictures of Victor and Gladiz Camacho on the walls showing off all the places they have traveled to do their research on alien life. Some of these places include Europe, Africa and South America, but recently they have decided to take a break from traveling.

The artifacts Alien Legacy has to show off were found throughout five different states in Mexico and have been dated to be between 8,000-16,000 years old. The artifacts have been carbon tested by the University of Arizona in Tucson to make sure that their ages have been correctly estimated and that the artifacts are authentic.

The displayed artifacts include rocks and minerals from ancient civilizations that are illustrated with images of alien-like creatures and UFOs. These artifacts are the main reason that Victor Camacho wanted to start Alien Legacy. The store is about building a conversation around what Victor Camacho has spent so much of his time researching.

“It is the greatest topic for humanity when we admit that we are not alone,” Victor Camacho said.

Victor and Gladiz Camacho are currently working on opening the top floor of Alien Legacy to hold conferences about their artifacts and alien life. They are hoping to begin holding these conferences later this year and are also hoping that these conferences will help further the conversation surrounding aliens and UFOs.