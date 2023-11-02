The Student News Site of Weber State University

WSU Japan Club granted funding

Parham Kermani, Reporter
November 2, 2023
A+screen+grab+of+the+agenda+for+the+WSUSA+Senate+meeting.
WSUSA
A screen grab of the agenda for the WSUSA Senate meeting.

Weber State University’s senate meeting on Oct. 30 was held at the Davis campus. Senators had an opportunity to check out the campus and meet with the student leadership on that campus.

The Japan Club requested a $50 funding request for a field trip to the Topaz Museum in central Utah.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, the United States constructed internment camps, forcing as many as 120,000 Japanese-American citizens from their homes to live in the internment camps.

The Topaz Internment Camp housed Japanese Americans from San Francisco. Over 11,000 Japanese Americans were kept there between 1942 and 1945.

Student senators approved the funding request. The meeting was adjourned due to no other items on the agenda.
