Weber State vs. UC Davis: A chilling Homecoming Crash

In a closely-fought match, Weber State University’s football team squared off against University of California, Davis, for WSU’s annual homecoming game on Oct. 14, narrowly losing the game 17–16.

The game ignited with an impressive display by the Weber State defense, pinning UC Davis to their own 3 yard line. The Wildcats initiated the scoring with a six-play, 16-yard drive culminating in a 42-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson. However, UC Davis responded, orchestrating a nine-play, 60-yard drive that concluded with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miles Hasting to wide receiver Chaz Davis.

A pivotal moment arrived when an interception by Wildcat Abraham Williams in the UC Davis end zone was notified due to a defensive penalty. This granted UC Davis the opportunity they sought, leading to a seven-play, 68-yard drive resulting in another touchdown pass by Miles Hasting. This placed the Aggies in the driver seat with a 14–3 advantage.

Weber State staged a comeback in the second quarter, capitalizing on a blocked punt in the Wildcat end zone. Ritchie Munoz connected with Kris Jackson for a 3-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the Aggies lead to 14–10 as they entered half time.

The second half commenced with Weber State receiving the ball, and Williams making a significant impact with a 42-yard kickoff return. Following a six-play, 30-yard drive, Thompson’s attempt at a 45-yard field goal fell short. Nevertheless, Thompson redeemed himself on the ushering Wildcat Drive by converting a remarkable 51-yard field goal. This brought the score to 14-13, with UC Davis maintaining a narrow lead.

UC Davis responded with a drive of their own, resulting in Hunter Ridley’s successful 41-yard field goal. This extended UC Davis’ lead to 17–13 as they headed into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter unfolded with Weber State mounting an eight-play, 58-yard drive, with Cole Thompson adding another field goal, this time from 30 yards. The score now stood at 17–16, with UC Davis holding a slim advantage with seven minutes remaining.

With only three minutes left on the clock, the Wildcats had one last opportunity to seize the lead. On 3rd and 8, Weber State quarterback Munoz fumbled the ball, which was ultimately forced out of bounds. And their final attempt to engineer and come back, the 4th and 8 pass by the Wildcats fell incomplete, solidifying UC Davis’ victory.

Having faced back-to-back home game losses, Weber State football team is now preparing for their next challenge. They will be hitting the road to face Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington on Oct. 21, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.