High Stakes at Weber: Wildcats go all in

Weber State University turned its Shepherd Union Ballroom into a Miami Vice-themed casino on Oct. 10, providing students with a unique opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun, camaraderie and a shot at winning exclusive prizes. Free to attend, the event drew a diverse crowd of students eager to try their luck at blackjack, roulette, poker tables and more.

This year’s casino night was a part of WSU’s homecoming week, organized by the Weber State University Student Association.

“Our goal is to promote an inclusive environment where everybody can all come to have fun and connect,” Tessa Michie, academics chair of WSUSA, said.

For many attendees, the evening was a much-anticipated event.

“I’ve been on the lookout for this event since I attended last year,” Zachary Kirst, a student who attended with his fraternity brothers, said.

Heather Cimino, assistant director of Student Involvement & Leadership, highlighted what made this year’s event stand out.

“We have a new theme, which is ’70s Miami, and we have great catering,” Cimino said.

The menu this year added another layer of excitement, featuring a range of Hispanic dishes.

The allure of the night wasn’t just the gaming tables or the ’70s Miami ambiance; it was also the array of prizes that students could win. From a Damian Lillard T-shirt to Amazon gift cards and Fear Factory tickets, the stakes were exciting and varied. Attendees could cash in their chips for tickets that entered them into a lucky draw, amplifying the night’s excitement and competition.

Whether it was the rich atmosphere, the spirit of camaraderie or the tangible rewards up for grabs, this year’s Casino Night was a vibrant cornerstone of WSU’s homecoming week, embodying the WSUSA’s mission of inclusivity and community engagement. As the night came to a close and students began to depart, the consensus was clear: this is an event they hope to see on the calendar for years to come.

Attendee Zander Cooper’s words captured the sentiment: Casino Night should continue “next year, the year after and forever.”