Winston Reid named Defensive Player of the Week

Jacoba Jones, Sports Reporter
October 5, 2023
Winston+Reid+%286%29%2C+was+named+Big+Sky+Player+of+the+Week.
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Winston Reid (6), was named Big Sky Player of the Week.

Weber State University’s linebacker, Winston Reid, was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week after a successful game against the University of Northern Colorado on Sept. 30. Reid led the Wildcats with 10 total tackles, and with 1:46 to play in the fourth quarter, he intercepted a Northern Colorado pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to give Weber State a 28–21 victory.

“Playing Northern Colorado, record-wise, we were a better team, but we can’t go in there thinking we are a better team,” Reid said. “What I learned is to prepare in the right way, respect the opponent, control what we can control and play the way we play and not let other people affect the way we play.”

Reid started his career at Weber back in 2017 as a walk-on, and he redshirted his first year. He has played 40 games at Weber, and he now has 217 career tackles and 22 tackles for loss.

Last season, he earned All-American Honors, and this year has been named Big Sky Preseason Defensive MVP. Reid currently leads the Big Sky and is No. 10 in the country in tackles at 10.8 per game. He is also second in the conference in tackles for loss with 5.5.

“I have been playing football since I was 8 years old,” Reid said. “Every year I’ve been learning something new and progressing to be here.”

As a result of Reid’s dedication, he has been named on the watch list for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the prestigious pre-draft game in February. He is one of the five players from the Big Sky on the preseason watch list.

Reid was also on the team for the four straight years Weber won the Big Sky Championship, 2017-2021. In 2019, he played five games and helped the team win the Big Sky Championship and advance to the FCS semifinals.

In 2021, due to COVID-19, Weber played in the spring as well as in the fall. Reid played in all six games that season and helped the team reach the fourth Big Sky Championship. He recorded 15 total tackles, with 10 solo tackles with at least one tackle in every game.

“We have been there, but we haven’t won the Big Sky in a few years, so just the mentality of it is different,” Reid said. “Going in and beating every team you play — that is the mindset of winning the Big Sky again.”

On Oct. 7, Weber State will be home for the rivalry black-out game against Northern Arizona University. The game starts at 6 p.m.
About the Contributor
Jacoba Jones, Sports reporter

