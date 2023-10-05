Upcoming emergency test alert

Weber State University will be sending out a test emergency notification through their emergency notification system known as Code Purple on Oct. 10.

Code Purple is used to communicate with the campus community via text messages and phone calls in cases of emergency on campus, according to WSU police captain and emergency manager Mike Davies. Code Purple is also used to send out notifications concerning campus closures.

Davies said the purpose of the emergency test is to make sure the system is working properly and to get the word out about the Code Purple app.

To sign up for Code Purple, students, faculty and staff can go to the Code Purple portal from their eWeber account. Code Purple allows seven phone numbers and two email addresses per account. Those emails and phone numbers will all receive emergency notifications when they are sent out.

In the app, students will have access to university safety plans. There is a feature for texting with dispatchers if a phone call is unsafe. In addition, there is a button you can press if you are in danger, which will alert WSU police to your location so they can help.

For those who have to walk across campus at night or just don’t feel safe, the app has a safety walk function. Students can push a button that will alert a dispatcher of a safety walk taking place. From there, WSU police are able to make sure the student gets to their destination. If the student does not get to that location then an officer will be dispatched to make sure the student is okay.

“There are several different safety resources on that app that go above and beyond just emergency notification that can be useful much more often than you would perceive an emergency notification,” Davies said. “You could use the resources on that app everyday to help yourself stay safe.”

In the emergency notification on Oct. 10, there will be a link provided for students to download the Code Purple app. The link will contain more information on how to set a phone’s push notification settings so that problems will not occur with the app.