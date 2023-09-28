The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

Updates on WSU football

Collyn Cowles, Reporter
September 28, 2023
The+Weber+State+football+team+lining+up+against+Central+Washington+for+the+fourth+and+final+quarter+of+the+game.
Gallery5 Photos
Anna Kuglar
The Weber State football team lining up against Central Washington for the fourth and final quarter of the game.

As of the latest update, Weber State University football finds itself No. 11 in the Big Sky rankings. With a 2–2 overall record and a 0–1 conference record, the Wildcats have faced some tough competition in their recent games, resulting in back-to-back defeats.

“After these losses you need to point out the standard to things, what is our standard, effort, technique, though that’s taught to you at a high level,” head coach Mickey Mental said. “I think we need to move on and look back on how we can correct that.”

The Wildcats journey in the 2023-24 season began on a positive note with two consecutive victories. Their home opener saw them triumph over Central Washington University with a score of 35–10. Then, in their first away game of the season, they secured a solid win against Northern Iowa University, winning 34–17 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The next challenge for the Wildcats will be against Northern Colorado University, this marks Weber’s third away game this season. The Wildcats will be traveling to Greeley, Colorado, on Sept. 30.

Heading into this matchup Northern Colorado sits at a 0–4 record with one of those losses being in the Big Sky Conference. Northern Colorado recently lost to Idaho State University 35–21.

This will be Weber State’s first trip to Greeley, Colorado, in eight years. Heading into this game, the Wildcats are 10–1 all-time against Northern Colorado and have won three-straight games against the Bears. The Bears had a 3–8 overall record last season and went 2–6 in the Big Sky Conference, the Bears are predicted to finish No. 10 in the conference this year.

“At the end of the day we can control what we can, and I think that’s more magnified after coming off those two losses and how do I do this one better,” Mental said.

For games in Greeley, Weber State is 4–0 all-time. In the last matchup between these two schools, the Wildcats beat the Bears 38–17. In that game, WSU jumped out to a 31–0 lead and had a total of 435 yards on the offensive side of the ball with 254 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Weber State has beaten the Bears in 2018 and 2021 in Ogden.

The last encounter between these teams in 2021 saw the Wildcats intercepting three passes in the fourth quarter to seal a 48–17 win. The Bears’ lone victory against Weber State dates back to 2012, with a final score of 42–34.

Weber State’s upcoming game in Greeley, Colorado, is scheduled for Sept. 30 with the kickoff starting at 1 p.m. Following this match, the Wildcats will return home for two consecutive games. They will host Northern Arizona University on Oct. 7 in the annual Red Rock Rivalry game and UC Davis on Oct. 14 for the annual Homecoming game. Both games will kick off at 6 p.m. at Stewart Stadium.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
The J. Farrell Shepherd Union sign outside of the building.
Swastika found in Shepherd Union
Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry (24) makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints WR/RS Rashid Shaheed (89) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Wildcats take over the NFL
The panoramic view from Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park.
How to travel as a student
New Quiz 9/28
New Quiz 9/28
The Yellowstone River running through a picnic area in Yellowstone National Park.
Cómo viajar siendo estudiante
A group of students gather around the Transportation Security Administration booth to discover their services and benefits.
Oportunidades de voluntariado para estudiantes
More in Football
Wildcats playing offense.
Wildcats lose 31–7 to the U; Two Wildcats named Player of the Week
Jack Burgess kicking off the football.
Wildcats pierden 31–7 contra la U; os Wildcats son nombrados Jugador de la semana
The Weber State football team lining up against Central Washington for the fourth and final quarter of the game.
A strong start to Weber State football
2022 Weber State Football.
Fresh faces in WSU football
2022 Weber State Football.
WSU football players make KSL star list
Kylan Weisser playing football during the 2020-21 season.
El viaje salvaje de Weisser
More in Sports
The Milwaukee Bucks gained Damian Lillard on their team in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
Damian Lillard headed to Milwaukee
Weber State Mens Club Baseball, Estabon Romero (18), getting prepared to hit the ball as it is about to be pitched.
Club baseball’s preseason home runs
Weber State football team playing offense against Montana.
Shutout loss for Wildcat football
Womens cross country takes second at Montana Invitational.
Women’s cross country places second in Montana
Wildcats celebrate after forward Cole VanOrmans goal in overtime to win the game. Weber State Universitys hockey team beat Utah State University 2–1 on Feb. 17, 2023 at the Ice Sheet.
Two "W's" for WSU hockey
Team smiles after scoring a point. (AJ Handley/ The Signpost)
Triumph over UVU: WSU’s fifth straight win
About the Contributors
Collyn Cowles, Sports editor
Anna Kuglar, Photography Editor
Sara Staker, Asst. Photography Editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *