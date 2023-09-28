Updates on WSU football

As of the latest update, Weber State University football finds itself No. 11 in the Big Sky rankings. With a 2–2 overall record and a 0–1 conference record, the Wildcats have faced some tough competition in their recent games, resulting in back-to-back defeats.

“After these losses you need to point out the standard to things, what is our standard, effort, technique, though that’s taught to you at a high level,” head coach Mickey Mental said. “I think we need to move on and look back on how we can correct that.”

The Wildcats journey in the 2023-24 season began on a positive note with two consecutive victories. Their home opener saw them triumph over Central Washington University with a score of 35–10. Then, in their first away game of the season, they secured a solid win against Northern Iowa University, winning 34–17 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The next challenge for the Wildcats will be against Northern Colorado University, this marks Weber’s third away game this season. The Wildcats will be traveling to Greeley, Colorado, on Sept. 30.

Heading into this matchup Northern Colorado sits at a 0–4 record with one of those losses being in the Big Sky Conference. Northern Colorado recently lost to Idaho State University 35–21.

This will be Weber State’s first trip to Greeley, Colorado, in eight years. Heading into this game, the Wildcats are 10–1 all-time against Northern Colorado and have won three-straight games against the Bears. The Bears had a 3–8 overall record last season and went 2–6 in the Big Sky Conference, the Bears are predicted to finish No. 10 in the conference this year.

“At the end of the day we can control what we can, and I think that’s more magnified after coming off those two losses and how do I do this one better,” Mental said.

For games in Greeley, Weber State is 4–0 all-time. In the last matchup between these two schools, the Wildcats beat the Bears 38–17. In that game, WSU jumped out to a 31–0 lead and had a total of 435 yards on the offensive side of the ball with 254 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Weber State has beaten the Bears in 2018 and 2021 in Ogden.

The last encounter between these teams in 2021 saw the Wildcats intercepting three passes in the fourth quarter to seal a 48–17 win. The Bears’ lone victory against Weber State dates back to 2012, with a final score of 42–34.

Weber State’s upcoming game in Greeley, Colorado, is scheduled for Sept. 30 with the kickoff starting at 1 p.m. Following this match, the Wildcats will return home for two consecutive games. They will host Northern Arizona University on Oct. 7 in the annual Red Rock Rivalry game and UC Davis on Oct. 14 for the annual Homecoming game. Both games will kick off at 6 p.m. at Stewart Stadium.