Ogden to host Harvest Moon Celebration

This Sept. 16, the Ogden Downtown Alliance will be hosting the 2023 Harvest Moon Celebration to mark the transition from summer to fall. The event, which will take place on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. and will include activities, live music, local businesses and food.

Though the official first day of fall isn’t until the Sept. 23 autumn equinox, the Harvest Moon Festival is Ogden’s way of celebrating the transition of seasons and the traditional beginning of harvest season.

The event began more than two decades ago, with Ogden business owners working together to bring attention to their businesses. It has grown to be the largest event in northern Utah this year with sponsors, including Weber State University and Coca-Cola. The event expects to see up to 30,000 guests during its eight hour time frame.

“In 2002, Historic 25th Street business owners started this event between Grant Ave,” Jessica Anderson, Marketing & Communications Manager for the Ogden Downtown Alliance.” and Lincoln Ave. as a way to celebrate the end of summer. The event has continued and grown since then, and is now hosted and produced by the Ogden Downtown Alliance.”

Because the Harvest Moon Celebration was started by Ogden locals, the vendors and activities for this year’s event will be from mainly local, Utah-based vendors. Activities include rock-wall climbing, SocialAxe Throwing, local bands, food trucks, family-friendly activities, a beer garden, stilt-walkers, a roaming magician and a corn-hole tournament.

“This event is a celebration of, not only Historic 25th Street, but downtown Ogden as a whole — highlighting local businesses, nonprofit organizations, Weber State University, local performers and musicians, cultural groups, artisans and more,” Anderson said.

The event will follow the NUHOPE Suicide Awareness Walk, hosted by the McKay-Dee Hospital, that will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the Ogden Ampitheater.

The Harvest Moon Celebration is free to attend and parking will be available at The Junction and Electric Alley parking garages near the venue in order for everyone to have access to the event.

Attendees of this event are encouraged to use public transport, including Ogden’s recently finished OGX busline and the GREENbike public bikes to attend the event as heavy traffic is expected.

“We invite you all to see and experience our community. Harvest Moon brings the best of Ogden together for family-friendly activities, food and drinks, live music, a beer garden and more,” Anderson said.