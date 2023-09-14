The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

Ogden to host Harvest Moon Celebration

Brisa Odenthal, News Editor
September 14, 2023
Small+businesses+and+food+vendors+line+25th+Street+for+the+Harvest+Moon+Festival.+Photo+taken+in+Sept.+2022.
Gallery5 Photos
Anna Kuglar
Small businesses and food vendors line 25th Street for the Harvest Moon Festival. Photo taken in Sept. 2022.

This Sept. 16, the Ogden Downtown Alliance will be hosting the 2023 Harvest Moon Celebration to mark the transition from summer to fall. The event, which will take place on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. and will include activities, live music, local businesses and food.

Though the official first day of fall isn’t until the Sept. 23 autumn equinox, the Harvest Moon Festival is Ogden’s way of celebrating the transition of seasons and the traditional beginning of harvest season.

The event began more than two decades ago, with Ogden business owners working together to bring attention to their businesses. It has grown to be the largest event in northern Utah this year with sponsors, including Weber State University and Coca-Cola. The event expects to see up to 30,000 guests during its eight hour time frame.

“In 2002, Historic 25th Street business owners started this event between Grant Ave,” Jessica Anderson, Marketing & Communications Manager for the Ogden Downtown Alliance.” and Lincoln Ave. as a way to celebrate the end of summer. The event has continued and grown since then, and is now hosted and produced by the Ogden Downtown Alliance.”

Because the Harvest Moon Celebration was started by Ogden locals, the vendors and activities for this year’s event will be from mainly local, Utah-based vendors. Activities include rock-wall climbing, SocialAxe Throwing, local bands, food trucks, family-friendly activities, a beer garden, stilt-walkers, a roaming magician and a corn-hole tournament.

“This event is a celebration of, not only Historic 25th Street, but downtown Ogden as a whole — highlighting local businesses, nonprofit organizations, Weber State University, local performers and musicians, cultural groups, artisans and more,” Anderson said.

The event will follow the NUHOPE Suicide Awareness Walk, hosted by the McKay-Dee Hospital, that will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the Ogden Ampitheater.

The Harvest Moon Celebration is free to attend and parking will be available at The Junction and Electric Alley parking garages near the venue in order for everyone to have access to the event.

Attendees of this event are encouraged to use public transport, including Ogden’s recently finished OGX busline and the GREENbike public bikes to attend the event as heavy traffic is expected.

“We invite you all to see and experience our community. Harvest Moon brings the best of Ogden together for family-friendly activities, food and drinks, live music, a beer garden and more,” Anderson said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Team smiles after scoring a point. (AJ Handley/ The Signpost)
Triumph over UVU: WSU’s fifth straight win
A bookshelf located at the front of Stewart Library, filled with free books available for students.
Biblioteca Stewart: una pieza central del campus
Construction tape restricting access to a Lindquist Hall staircase located in front of the A1 parking lot.
Police Blotter 8/28 - 9/6
Sign directing donators to the blood drive.
Battle of blood: Wildcats vs. Aggies
The exterior of the Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State campus.
Stewart Library: The heart of campus
Golf balls littering the green as golfers practice their swings.
Wildcats finish strong at golf invitational
More in News
The WSU Supreme Court: What is it?
Front of Marriott Health Sciences Building.
Weber’s new landscape cuts down water usage
Caution tape is strung up to keep people from going into the Ogden River because of the dangerous conditions of the river.
Drought continues after record winter
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
News Quiz 9/6/23
Photos of a Wildcard scanner to grant access into the building.
Digital Wildcard woes
Photos of a Wildcard scanner to grant access into the building.
Dificultades con la Wildcard digital
About the Contributors
Brisa Odenthal, News editor
Anna Kuglar, Photography Editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *