Opa! It’s Greek Recruitment Week!

It’s a big week for Weber State students hoping to join one of the university’s three sororities. Kappa Omega Eta, Delta Chi Nu and Pi Phi Alpha are all looking for new “pledge” sisters.

Recruitment week is an opportunity for interested students to check out each of the Greek houses. Unlike typical Hollywood and TikTok sororities, WSU sororities are local and don’t have a physical house or other university chapters

Besides engaging events and free food, there are other potential benefits to attending Greek Week.

“This has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” Mercedes Clayton, Delta Chi Nu president, said. “These girls that I’ve met through it … they’re my best friends.”

For Delta Chi Nu Co-President Leilani Moss, friendship in her sorority “just – clicked.”

“That pledging semester you really, really get close to your pledging sisters,” said Moss.

Annaliese Schleve, recruitment chair for Kappa Omega Eta, said she felt some anticipation before joining. She was scared to join the sorority as a shy individual, but hoped to become more outgoing.

“Once you start talking to any one of the sisters, they’ll just be friends with you. There is no one to be intimidated by,” said Schleve.

She was standing by a table she had decorated with “Kappa” mementos, strips of shiny pink fringe and smiley-face confetti, talking with WSU students about her sorority.

“I joined to help me be more outgoing, more social, and I think it’s gotten me there so far,” Schleve said.

Clayton said she has been a member of Delta Chi Nu, the oldest sorority on campus, since she started college in 2019. Now, she is the current president.

“I’m not the same person I started as,” Clayton said. “And I think that’s a really beautiful thing, to be able to have a bunch of friends help you, and want to help you better yourself.”

While recruitment week events are free, there are fees required to join a sorority. The cost varies depending on sorority.

“Some people think this is paying for your friends,” said Clayton. “I tell them it’s actually prepaying for your food.”

Delta Chi Nu does offer scholarships, to waive fees if economic barriers are an issue, said Clayton.

Payment plans are available in both Delta Chi Nu and Kappa Omega Eta .

For more information, including dates for recruitment events, follow the sororities on Instagram. There is also a web page for the sororities on wsu.edu.