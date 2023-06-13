Northern Utah Pride premier

A silhouette of people holding up their hands in the shape of a heart behind a rainbow Pride flag.

Salt Lake City, Park City and Ogden are hosting Pride events this summer to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City started off June with the annual Utah Pride Festival. This year, the plan is to fight shame, guilt and stigma with joy, celebration and confidence, according to Utah Pride Center.

The center kicked off Pride month with a bang. Their calendar was packed with events all weekend long. To name a few, there was Pride Family day at the Hogle Zoo on June 1, a Pride march and concert on June 2, a drag brunch on June 3 and the Pride parade on June 4.

Weber State University did not have a parade entry at this year’s Pride parade.

“We hope to see Weber State University represented in our parade next year,” Chad Call, the Pride parade director, said.

The entrance to the Pride festival was located at 450 S 300 E in downtown Salt Lake City and one-day admission ranges from $15-30.

Park City will be celebrating diversity on July 4 at the annual Independence Day parade down Main Street.

“This year, our small town is embracing the spirit of inclusivity and unity, and we believe the 4th of July parade is the perfect platform to showcase the beautiful diversity within our community,” said Cami Richardson, Park City Pride organizer.

Anyone is welcome to join the Park City parade Pride march, free of charge.

“We warmly invite everyone, regardless of their gender, identity or sexual orientation, to join us as we march together in celebration of love, acceptance and equality,” said Richardson.

The parade lineup will start at 10 a.m. on Swede Alley and will end at the bottom of Main Street.

The Ogden Pride Center will be hosting the 9th annual Ogden Pride Festival weekend through Aug. 4-6.

The events will be held at the Ogden Amphitheater and Municipal Gardens. A youth talent show is scheduled on Aug. 4, a concert on Aug. 5 and a free family-friendly festival on Aug. 6.

The mission of this event is to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community, individuals, their families and allies by building and strengthening inclusive communities, according to Ogden Pride Center.

For more information visit utahpridecenter.org and ogdenpride.org.