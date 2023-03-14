OPINION: Saving ourselves from daylight saving time

As most of us know, March 12 was daylight saving for the spring. I personally hate daylight saving time.My first issue is the “spring forward” part of daylight saving time. Now, for a few days my classes will feel like they are an hour earlier than before. The “fall back” part of daylight saving time isn’t as bad, because at least everything feels like an hour later.

Britannica stated that the origin of daylight saving time, or summer time as some of Europe calls it, was to give people an “extra” hour during the day for summer and to return to the standard time during the colder months.

The first recorded mention of this kind of idea was by Benjamin Franklin. The Franklin Institute said Franklin talked about daylight time in a piece of satire he wrote to the Journal of Paris. Franklin argued that by waking up an hour early in the summer, money could be saved due to not needing to light as many candles.

Daylight time was not implemented in Canada until 1908, and most of the world followed in 1916.

Moving on from my petty gripes with collectively shifting time, we no longer live in a society where preserving daylight is beneficial to everyone.

The communities that benefit the most from shifting around daylight are the agrarian communities, but even farmers are done with daylight saving time.

Emily Baron Cadloff, a journalist for the Modern Farmer, wrote that the act of shifting the schedule messes with the circadian rhythm of the animals and isn’t super healthy for them.

As much as I love, and literally need, agriculturalists to survive, they only make up about 10% of employment in America. All I’m saying is, why should the rest of us that don’t rely on the sun have to shift our time around for them?

I will give daylight saving time some credit; it makes explaining what a social construct is easier. Because we agreed upon it, the time is now different for a few months. That’s all a social construct is — an idea we just agree upon as a society, and it can change if the society agrees upon the change.

I’ve got a solution. We can have city time and rural time. City time stays the same all year round and rural time can keep the daylight saving time system. The professions that need more sunlight can quietly observe by themselves.

The farmers and the like who need extra time can keep it, and city slickers like myself will just sleep in throughout the summer.