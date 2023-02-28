News Quiz 02/28

QUESTIONS:

1. Scott Adams recently had his long-running comic strip canceled due to racist remarks on his social media platforms. What is the name of said comic strip?

A. “Dick Tracy”

B. “Beetle Bailey”

C. “Dennis the Menace”

D. “Dilbert”

2. On Feb. 25, a large number of Utahns rallied at the state capitol to show their support for Ukraine, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the war between Ukraine and Russia. About how many Utahns turned out in support?

A. 600

B. 450

C. 300

D. 150

3. Weber State alum Damian Lillard scored a record-breaking amount of points in his recent game between his team, the Portland Trailblazers, and the Houston Rockets. How many points did he accumulate?

A. 66

B. 71

C. 33

D. 57

4. Ahead of the 70th anniversary of James Bond, the novels featuring the iconic secret agent are being edited for modern audiences. What do these changes entail?

A. Sexual content

B. Violence

C. Racial remarks

D. Alcoholism

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is D, Dilbert. According to The Associated Press, due to Adams’ comments, the comic’s distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal, severed their relationship with Adams. These comments aired on the Feb. 22 edition of Adams’ YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” He described Black people as part of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Following the comments, many newspapers across the country severed their relationship and ceased publishing the comic strip. “Dilbert” was an office satire that began printing in 1989.

2. The answer is C, 300. According to KSL, more than 300 Utahns rallied at the state capitol in Salt Lake City. A choir of 20 people sang in support of Ukraine. Diana Huth, a Ukraine native, sang with the choir and was happy to support her home country. Huth urged everyone to support Ukraine, be educated about the conflict and vote as often as possible. At the event, a letter from Utah State Senator Mitt Romney was read in support of the event and Ukraine.

3. The answer is B, 71. According to ESPN, Lillard scored 71 points with 13 3-pointers in that game. Lillard is making franchise and career history with this record. At 32 years old, he’s the oldest player in NBA history with a 70-point game. It’s Lillard’s fifth game where he scored 60 points or more, breaking the tie for third-most in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

4. The answer is C, Racial remarks. According to Deadline, the books are being edited for modern audiences and being scrubbed of every racial remark found in all twelve novels. The books are set to be released in April. This news comes amid scrutiny of the publishing industry. The Roald Dahl series of books are going through a similar editing process.