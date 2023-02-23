Oversea Opportunities

Genesis Vasquez, the academic advisor for the college of social and behavioral science, talking to her co-workers during the Study Abroad fair.

With awards to hand out by March 15, Weber State University’s Study Abroad department held a Study Abroad fair on Feb. 15 to bring awareness to the available opportunities for students to take advantage of.

A raffle was held during the event for the Opportunity Award where students had the chance to win 036;200 or above. Beyond the Opportunity Award, students also has the chance to win up to 036;500 for attending the event after filling out a survey.

Eric Hunter, director of the Study Abroad Program, said the event was to help students who are not ready to go on a trip over this spring or summer break, but are interested in going on one at a later date.

Along with members of the Study Abroad department, the event featured representatives for the colleges that had available spots on their study abroad trips open to anyone.

Quinn Tesch, a student mentor of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, had a stack of flyers for the archaeological field techniques held in Southern Utah over the summer for those eligible.

The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences had a representative there to advertise for the Kenya Keys trip scheduled for spring break.

The Goddard School of Business and Economics was attempting to bring awareness to the exchange programs with universities in France and Germany.

In these exchange programs, students would pay for summer tuition as if they were going to WSU instead of KEDGE Business School in France or Hochschule Bremen University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

“One of our partners let us trade with universities in the United States, Canada, and some U.S. territories excluding Delaware,” Myranda Knudson, the global connections coordinator, said. ”You pay for Weber State University tuition instead of the host’s tuition.”

Knudson talked about a study abroad trip focused on South Korea’s criminal justice system. Knudson said this trip worked well for those who are interested in criminal justice and gives them a chance to see how criminal justice is handled in other countries, but also those who are just interested in the Korean language.

The Global Community-Engaged Learning Scotland and Ireland trip is currently a waitlist-only trip where students will get the opportunity to stay in a 19th-century castle and assist in the renovation process. Along with renovating the castle, they also intend to visit Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin.