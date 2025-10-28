The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Showing self-expression on Halloween

Cael Black, Reporter
October 28, 2025
Categories:
Elmer Pena
A bowl of lollipops set out for trick-or-treaters.– Un jarrón lleno de paletas expuesto para aquellos en busca de golosinas.

Leer en Español 

 

Halloween is a unique time of year, while not quite being Christmas yet, it’s a chance for people to let loose and express themselves in ways they usually wouldn’t during other annual festivities.

“I feel like a lot of people like dressing up and getting in crazy makeup and stuff. I do it a lot at home when I’m not in public because I feel like the judgement of other people is really strong … You can do what you want and no one can judge you — it’s Halloween,” said Shyann Tanner, who plans on dressing up as Howl from the Studio Ghibli animated film “Howl’s Moving Castle”.

It can also be a way to display your interests to people and perhaps find common ground.

“It is a good way to express yourself and it’s probably a good way to let others know what you’re into,” said Rudy Lozano, a student planning to dress up as Dexter from the popular TV show of the same name.

Dressing up also comes with an opportunity to get creative and make your costumes work with the materials you have at hand.

“I used to buy costumes a lot, but recently I’ve been more making it on my own … I think this is also just cool, just being creative and having a unique way to have it be yours,” Lozano said.

However, there are different approaches to making your own costumes, while staying low-cost.

“Normally, if I’m making a costume, I go to the thrift store instead of sewing because it’s a whole lot easier,” student Bee Werner said.

This can be different circumstantially from person to person, with some opting to buy their costumes due to budgetary or time constraints, stopping them from taking a DIY approach.

“This year, I just bought mine because I didn’t have a lot of time or money,” Tanner said.

For some people, Halloween is just another event for them to adorn themselves in fun and elaborate costumes, and even dressing up during other parts of the year.

“I love dressing up. I dress up when it’s not for Halloween. I go to FanX and stuff. I think it’s a lot of fun,” Werner said.

If a person does find the time, money and effort into putting together a costume for Halloween, the final step is wearing it and putting yourself out there.

“It’s a fun holiday. Everyone’s doing it. You can do whatever you want. No one’s going to judge you for it, it’s Halloween,” Tanner said.

This opinion was shared by other Weber State students who have also made the decision to dress up for Halloween.

“I guess my advice is if everyone’s going to dress up, you shouldn’t feel ashamed about expressing yourself because everyone else is expressing themselves. So it’s a good time to fit in when the whole point is to not fit in,” Lozano said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Reporte Policial 10/28
A banner put up for know2protect inside of the Weber State University ballrooms for the Human Trafficking Symposium.
Weber hosts annual Human Trafficking & Exploitation Symposium
Weber State University cornerback Montae Pate (#20) falls after an attempt to tackle Eastern Washington University player on Oct. 25, 2025.-- El defensa lateral de Weber State University Montae Pate (#20) falla un intento de tacleo a un jugador de Eastern Washington University en Oct. 25, 2025.
Los Errores de los Wildcats dan la victoria a Eastern Washington
Weber State University hockey player, Noah Takitani (#13), spars with an Aggie goalie.-- Jugador de Hockey de la Universidad de Weber State, Noah Takitani (#13), disputa con el arquero del equipo Aggie
Los Wildcats entregan la “L” en Logan a los Aggies
Weber State University cornerback Montae Pate (#20) falls after an attempt to tackle Eastern Washington University player on Oct. 25, 2025.-- El defensa lateral de Weber State University Montae Pate (#20) falla un intento de tacleo a un jugador de Eastern Washington University en Oct. 25, 2025.
Wildcats’ mistakes give Eastern Washington the win
Weber State University hockey player, Noah Takitani (#13), spars with an Aggie goalie.-- Jugador de Hockey de la Universidad de Weber State, Noah Takitani (#13), disputa con el arquero del equipo Aggie
Wildcats deliver the “L” in Logan to the Aggies
More in Campus Community
Cole Costa and Ethan Atagi sit on the bench. (WSU Athletics)
Athletes and Christianity: How spirituality is incorporated into sports
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 10/14
Students that hosted the Homecoming dance pose for a photo.//. Estudiantes que fueron los anfitriones del baile de homecoming posan para la foto.
Weber students unite for homecoming
A woman reads a closed sign outside the National Gallery of Art nearly a week into a partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C, U.S., Oct. 7, 2025.
From Washington to Weber: How shutdowns ripple through everyday life
The Weber State University dance team begins a performance during a basketball game timeout.-- El equipo de danza de Weber State University empieza su presentación durante el medio tiempo de un juego de basketball.
Dancing with the Wildcats
Employees work behind the counter to prepare food at Waldo's Grill.-- Empleados trabajan detrás del mostrador para preparar comida en el Waldo's Grill.
Dining with the ‘Cats on campus
More in Campus Events
Weber State University opposite hitter, Rose Moore (#5), spikes the ball over the net to the opposite team.-- Golpeadora opuesta de Weber State University, Rose Moore (#5), remata el balón por encima de la red hacia el equipo opuesto.
Wildcats fall to Bengals in rematch in Pocatello
Weber State University safety BJ Carey (#3), runs with the football.-- BJ Carey (#3), defensa de Weber State University
Wildcats feel the Hornet’s sting
Don Salazar set to speak for Hispanic Heritage Month
Professor of Spanish and translation at Weber State University, Dr. Isabel Asensio.-- Profesora de español y traducción de Weber State University, Dra. Isabel Asensio.
Translation Week: Weber State shows appreciation for translators
Weber gains victory over Butler Bulldogs
Bingo Night hosted by Weber State University Student Association, where students can play to win a variety of prizes available.// Noche de Bingo hecha por WSUSA donde los estudiantes pueden jugar para ganar una variedad de premios disponibles.
Victorias enormes en el Bingo
About the Contributors
Cael Black
Cael Black, Culture Reporter
Elmer Pena
Elmer Pena, Photographer