OPINION: Halloween costume conjectures

2023 has already been gifted with an immense amount of iconic pop culture moments, from movies that have taken over the box office to countless celebrity drama. Many of these memorable moments will most likely be recreated through Halloween costumes. Here are some of my predictions for the costumes I believe you’ll see everywhere this year.

Barbie and Ken

Quite the obvious choice, but it must be said, I predict that many people will dress up as some variation of Barbie or Ken this year. After “Barbie” made an astounding debut in the box office over the summer, it is pretty clear that this will be a popular costume. Margot Robbie wears plenty of amazing outfits throughout the movie, and I would not be surprised to see the pink gingham dress, the hot pink cowboy outfit and the roller rink costume at parties this year.

For Ken, pulling off a huge fur coat with multiple wrist watches and pairs of sunglasses might be the Mojo go-to. Another costume could be a group dressing up in a similar fashion to the Kens during the battle scene.

I am also expecting to see a couple renditions of Weird Barbie or Allan.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

2023 has been a huge year for Taylor Swift. Not only has she undergone the highly successful Eras Tour, but she has also released the rerecording of her album “Speak Now,” with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” releasing on Oct. 27. On top of this, she released her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which according to Billboard is the highest grossing concert film of all time.

Because of this, I predict that this Halloween will be filled with people either recreating Swift’s looks from The Eras Tour or wearing what they wore (or what they would’ve worn) to the concert.

Swift has also been in the news lately for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. I believe that dressing up as Swift and Kelce will be a huge Halloween couples costume, also a great last-minute choice for new couples.

Spider-man

Another movie from this summer was “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” I think this will be popular solely because of how many costume ideas you can pull from it. There are so many multiverse versions of Spiderman in this movie that it should be easy to pick one. I am sensing that we will be seeing lots of different Spiderman variations, especially as a group costume. It’s a fun way to have a cohesive costume with your friend group but to still be different from everyone else.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

This costume idea is more controversial, but I’ve seen a couple different variations of it on TikTok already.

For context, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are allegedly dating after working with each other on the “Wicked” movie set. This relationship caused a stir on social media as this relationship led to a divorce for both Grande and Slater from previous marriages.

The costume ideas that I’ve seen usually involve one partner dressing up as either Glinda, Grande’s “Wicked” role, and Spongebob, which was a previous Broadway role for Slater.