Ogden welcomes fall with the Harvest Moon Celebration

Aisha Rucker, Reporter
September 25, 2025
Gavin Olson
Houston Wright and his poodle enjoy the evening at the Harvest Moon Celebration. — Houston Wright y su poodle se divierten en la tarde durante la celebración de Harvest Moon(GavinOlson/TheSignpost)

On Sept. 20th, Ogden’s 25th Street held its annual Harvest Moon Celebration. The event kicked off the final summer Ogden Farmers Market as a ‘Farewell to summer and hello to fall.’ This year’s festival celebrated its 23rd year.

The celebration had started with their annual NUHOPE Suicide Awareness Walk around the block and the farmers market at the opening of 25th and Grant Avenue. Some markets and booths had been there all day, and had seen some surprising things, one of them being Leis4Days.

“This morning, when it started raining, nobody left. Everybody stayed and enjoyed it, which just goes to show that everyone wants to come out and support the local vendors, artists and stuff here,” Curtis Sillito of Leis4Days said.

The event features numerous fall and Halloween-themed photo booths, two areas of stage performances and a kids’ area. The kids’ area contained a little magic show, tractors and yard games. With that, there was a sponsor area where they provided the opportunity for families to paint rocks and write what they’re thankful for on leaves. There was also rock climbing and a kids’ hay maze.

There were many other activities for the public to enjoy, like axe-throwing, the Ogden Curling Club and Rec Room Games. The celebration also had performers like silt walkers, bands and Weber State University’s own Ballet Folklórico. There was a group of performers who roamed the street, bringing smiles to kids and performing flash mobs for the people.

“We love hearing ‘Oh! Here comes the witches’ from the children,” said Candice Baker from the Bacon Shaken Witches. They have been performing at the festival for about seven years, and love every moment. “Our goal is to bring joy and smiles to the people.”

All the local businesses on the street had doors wide open to the public, with tattoo shops and clothing stores offering deals and flash sales, or some with the booths just out the door. Some restaurants were flowing with customers, while others were struggling to find any visitors.

“It has been very busy … it has been just a swarm of people outside, which looks extremely successful. And it’s brought a lot of new people to our location, bringing us more attention,” said Robbie Harrison-Garcia, location lead for The Mercantile on 25th Street. “I’m an Ogden native, so it’s great to see the community together enjoying local festivities.”

Harrison-Garcia commented on the diverse groups the festival brings in.

“I love the fact that Ogden is extremely diverse and seeing not one type of person in particular come through the doors, it is always different ages, ethnicities, types of personalities and just the amount of people and variety is always refreshing … and it’s what makes Ogden, Ogden,” Harrison-Garcia said.

The public had been blooming with excitement and eagerness to explore, learn and shop throughout the street. People who were nearby in some of the local shops and restaurants in downtown Ogden stopped by the festivities.

“It’s been so fun. All the vendors are so nice. They’re selling their cute crafts, delicious treats and it’s just been a great environment,” participant Kylie Rohead said.

The Harvest Moon Celebration has brought in lots of new and returning people, and has still continued to be Ogden’s biggest annual event and a great welcome to fall.

Leer en Español aquí.

