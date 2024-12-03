WALDO’S CHOICE 2024 OPINION: My night at Napoli’s

Napoli’s is the place to be for a nice dinner date. The decoration is minimal yet leaves the atmosphere feeling rich. The wait on the night of Nov. 19 wasn’t long and my husband and I were kindly greeted upon arrival. We paraded down the restaurant aisles along gleeful patrons as we were shown to our table.

After we received our ice-cold drinks, the bread came warm and freshly garnished with melted butter and garlic, along with a small bowl of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Like clouds of flavorful heaven, the bread dissolves inside your mouth, still warm.

The service was exquisite and charming. Our waitress was prompt and attentive when we needed her. The dishes came to us piping hot, with steam rising from layers of deliciousness. The eggplant parmesan looked like it was pulled out of a Food Network cookbook. Each layer of eggplant was perfectly cooked, offering an earthy and potent fragrance. The dish was generously covered with browned mozzarella, bringing out the cheese’s saltiness and creaminess. Like most eggplant parmesans, it comes with perfectly cooked spaghetti and a flavorful marinara sauce.

The eggplant parmesan was not the only dish I tasted; I also tried Napoli’s fettuccini alfredo and cheese ravioli. The fettuccini tasted similar to an old recipe I have had for a long time. The sauce begins creamy and develops into a cheesy heaven. There is a slight spice at the end, which is most certainly a secret ingredient.

I would give Napoli’s five stars and two thumbs up for the best Italian food in Ogden and perhaps the state. Nothing was lacking; the ambiance was relaxed and inviting to the hustle and bustle of a date night. Everyone could enjoy themselves at this fine Italian restaurant.