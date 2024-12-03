WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Social Axe Throwing wins best date spot

Students at Weber State University have spoken. Voted to be one of the best date spots in Ogden is Social Axe Throwing located at 2581 Lincoln Ave.

“If you’re looking for a good spot, and if you’re looking for something that’s local, we’re gonna be the spot for you,” general manager Jake Sherman said. “We’ve been here since 2017, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Social Axe has options for all group sizes. It is a place where birthday parties, corporate events or even dance dates can be held. For smaller groups of five or less, an hour event is offered costing $15 per person, and for larger groups with six or more, a two-hour event is offered costing $30 per person.

Along with axe throwing, which Sherman has heard be quoted as “therapeutic,” more is offered to add to your experience. Drinks, non-alcoholic and alcoholic, are available along with food choices such as wings, pretzel bites and a variety of pizza catered by Bad Caddy Golf.

“Don’t let what this is make you nervous,” Sherman said. “Come in here with zero expectations. Come in here to have like the most amount of fun that you can. We’re here to take away stress.”

With the semester coming to a close, Social Axe Throwing is a great spot for a date this holiday season.