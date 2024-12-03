The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Social Axe Throwing wins best date spot

Tristin Ramage, Reporter
December 3, 2024
Categories:
Tribune News Service
A woman prepares to aim the axe at the plywood target on the wall while axe throwing.

Students at Weber State University have spoken. Voted to be one of the best date spots in Ogden is Social Axe Throwing located at 2581 Lincoln Ave.

“If you’re looking for a good spot, and if you’re looking for something that’s local, we’re gonna be the spot for you,” general manager Jake Sherman said. “We’ve been here since 2017, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Social Axe has options for all group sizes. It is a place where birthday parties, corporate events or even dance dates can be held. For smaller groups of five or less, an hour event is offered costing $15 per person, and for larger groups with six or more, a two-hour event is offered costing $30 per person.

Along with axe throwing, which Sherman has heard be quoted as “therapeutic,” more is offered to add to your experience. Drinks, non-alcoholic and alcoholic, are available along with food choices such as wings, pretzel bites and a variety of pizza catered by Bad Caddy Golf.

“Don’t let what this is make you nervous,” Sherman said. “Come in here with zero expectations. Come in here to have like the most amount of fun that you can. We’re here to take away stress.”

With the semester coming to a close, Social Axe Throwing is a great spot for a date this holiday season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
President Emily Sorenson addresses the grievances in front of the Student Senate.
WSUSA impeachment trial
Located on Riverdale, Napolis is a hidden gem of fine dining.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024 OPINION: My night at Napoli’s
Located on Riverdale, Napolis is a hidden gem of fine dining.
SELECCIÓN DE WALDO 2024: Mi noche en Napoli’s
The Farrs Creamery has been a staple in ogden since 1920.
SELECCIÓN DE WALDO 2024: Farr Better Ice Cream gana mejor tienda de helado
One of the restaurants on campus is known as Tres Habaneros.
SELECCIÓN DE WALDO 2024: Tres Habaneros gana mejor cena en el campus
A photo of the waterfall pouring down over the rocks at Waterfall Canyon.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Waterfall Canyon wins best hike
More in Business/Careers
A small table sits in the front windows for the Grounds for Coffee shop on Historic 25th Street.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Grounds for Coffee wins best coffee shop
Brewskis sits in the middle of Historic 25th Street.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Brewskis wins best sports bar
The Farrs Creamery has been a staple in ogden since 1920.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Farr Better Ice Cream wins best ice cream shop
The entrance for the Money Management Center.
How can Student Affairs help you?
Todo está en los detalles
Around 70% of WSU freshmen enter college with AP or CE credit. Photo credit: Rebecca Gonzales
Comparing the costs of credits
More in Campus Community
The Fireplace Lounge located inside Shepard Union is a typical place for studying.
WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Stewart Library wins best study spot on campus
Students plan for Thanksgiving Celebrations locally and abroad for the coming week during the Thanksgiving holiday. Translation - Celebraciones locales y extranjeras para la próxima semana durante las vacaciones del Día de Acción de Gracias.
El Día de Acción de Gracias en la vivienda de Weber: el 21º festín anual de gratitud
Students plan for Thanksgiving Celebrations locally and abroad for the coming week during the Thanksgiving holiday. Translation -
Thanksgiving with Weber Housing: 21st annual Feast of Gratefulness
Weber State University students counter-protest a tabling that was held by Young Americans for Freedom in Shepard Union.
For and against: Transgender rights
The Celebracion de Mariposas stole next to the Ohana Association stole.
Ceremonias de graduación cultural ausentes tras el Proyecto de Ley 261
Members of the WSU Democrats, Tessie Violet (left) and Jude Dougall (right) hold up handcrafted posters during their protest.
College Democrats at WSU protest election results
About the Contributor
Tristin Ramage
Tristin Ramage, Sports Reporter