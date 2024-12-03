The Student News Site of Weber State University

WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Grounds for Coffee wins best coffee shop

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
December 3, 2024
Anna Kuglar
A small table sits in the front windows for the Grounds for Coffee shop on Historic 25th Street.

Grounds for Coffee, a cooperative of locally-owned coffee shops, has been awarded the Waldo’s Choice award for best coffee shop.

Since the start of the business in 1989, Grounds for Coffee has grown into a local franchise with a few locations across the state. Sadie Smith, owner of the Grounds for Coffee shop on 25th Street in Ogden, said there currently are about six or seven different owners and 10 locations throughout Utah. Though the company is a cooperative, each shop has something special that sets them apart and maintains individuality. Grounds for Coffee is not a typical corporate chain as each shop is independently owned, which contributes to making it a diverse network of businesses.

“We are striving to be a safe place for everyone, and my staff knows that it starts with them behind the counter,” Smith said.

Smith also said the goal is to always have doors open for everyone and create a welcoming environment for all customers.

The 25th Street location is known for having an in-house baker who has worked there for over 11 years. Smith said most of the food is made in house. The shop also hosts customers’ favorite gingerbread classes that start in December, as well as the Advent Coffee Calendar Event that started during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Advent Coffee Calendar lasts 25 days, with customers sampling a different batch of coffee each day. This allows them to explore a variety of flavors and blends offered. After the 25 days, customers can return to select their favorite flavor and get it in a bigger bag. This year, the shop is starting this special event a week earlier than usual to allow customers to enjoy the festive season a little bit longer.

Smith said other factors that contribute to the overall success of the shop include the Historic Street location in downtown Ogden. It brings in a mix of locals and visitors. Another factor that adds to the shop’s community-centered atmosphere is the yoga studio upstairs. It brings a unique energy to the space and encourages a sense of connection among customers. Smith said another thing that characterizes her shop is the great mix of different people and micro-communities that make the shop great.

About the Contributors
Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Culture Reporter
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor