WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Brewskis wins best sports bar

On the eastern end of Ogden’s Historic 25th Street sits a sports bar that has become one of Ogden’s favorites. Brewskis was founded in April 1994, and has quickly risen to prominence in the local community.

Like many of the buildings around downtown Ogden, you are greeted by a rustic aesthetic as you walk in the doors. The wall behind the bar table is full of history. From counterfeit bills, to beer signage and even to foreign currency. TVs line the bar showing the different sporting events occurring at the time.

The building Brewskis is located in has been around for over 100 years, first serving the “European Hotel” until a fire burned the top floor of the building down. After which it served as many different bars throughout the years.

Brewskis actually takes up three different buildings: It has a bar on the west side, a bar on the east side and a live music venue between the two.

“I think everybody prefers live music over a DJ,” a bartender said. “It’s fun to come and see bands rather than listen to someone play music that you could play on the radio.”

Some public figures have come through the bar, including NBA players such as Utah Jazz legend John Stockton and Weber State alum Damian Lillard. The bar was also featured in a 2020 Bud Light commercial featuring Post Malone.

“I have two other bartenders, and I have been here 25 years. Some of my other waitresses have been here six, seven, eight years. I think that the best part about Brewskis is you can come in here and know one of your favorite servers that you met years and years ago, and they’re still here.”

