This weather is snow joke: Prepping for winter

Now that the temperature is starting to fall, out-of-state students are gearing up for a winter away from home. For those hailing from warmer climates, the transition can be particularly challenging. Knowing how to prepare for the heavy snow and the dipping temperature is crucial.

In 2022, from Jan. 1 to April 3, 1,925 car crashes were recorded from snow-related accidents. There are many preventative measures that can be taken to safely navigate through the snow.

“Definitely put on snow tires,” Weber State University student and Ogden native Mazie Sweat said.

Snow tires can be pricey, but they come with good quality benefits. Due to the deeper tread design in snow tires, they provide better traction on snow and ice. They also provide better braking distance and cold weather control that keeps the tires in good condition in cold temperatures.

“Get your car checked for the winter when you go to register it later in the year; they will just double check that you have everything that you need and if you need to get your tires fixed,” WSU student Caroline Jessen said.

Making sure to take extra time in the morning to prepare your car has also proven to be advantageous. Waking up as little as five minutes early to defrost your car can help make mornings trouble-free and make sure you have no trouble getting to class on time. Along with investing in things like a windshield scraper, which will be helpful for the heavy snow days.

Leaving snow on the top of your car can be unsafe. It can cause the snow to slide onto the windshield while you are driving and limit your vision, or the snow can be blown into vehicles behind you, limiting their vision and possibly damaging them.

“Always carry a shovel in your car because if you get stuck, then you have to dig yourself out somehow,” WSU student and Ogden City native Brianna Wooden said.

With the cold weather comes the need for warm clothes. Making sure to either have a good, heavy duty winter coat or plenty of items of clothing to layer will make all the difference. Along with keeping smaller clothing items easily accessible like beanies, gloves, scarfs and extra thick socks.

In order to actually prevent the cold, good-quality shoes are a necessity. Having waterproof or heavy-duty shoes will make sure to keep the cold water off your feet and prevent the slipping. Make sure to take proper precautions to ensure not only your safety and wellbeing but also that of others.