OPINION: How being involved on campus has helped me pay for school

At Weber State University, students have the opportunity to get scholarship money simply by doing what they love. Activity scholarships and tuition waivers give students money for their education based on the work and time they put into an activity. These activities include athletics and club sports, performing arts and even working in organizations like The Signpost.

This kind of scholarship can be very beneficial to students. On top of providing money for school, participation in these activities can give real-world experience or provide a deeper connection to campus.

To get these scholarships, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA, register for at least 12 credits each semester and complete the other requirements listed by each individual organization or activity.

During my time at Weber State, I’ve received two types of activity scholarships. The first came from my semester as a First Year Experience Peer Mentor. In this role, I helped first-year students get situated at the university and feel more included. The other activity scholarship comes from The Signpost. As I’ve worked my way up from a reporter to the culture desk editor, the scholarships help me pay for school so I can focus more time on what I love to do: writing articles about the arts, entertainment and culture on campus.

Activity scholarships require more work and time than academic scholarships, but they provide additional benefits such as networking and opportunities to make friends. Both FYE and The Signpost were valuable experiences because they made me feel like I had a place at Weber State. Having the dual benefits of a scholarship and a sense of community on campus are very important to me.

A full list of activity scholarships can be found on the financial aid department’s website. Each scholarship has a slightly different way to apply. Contact information for the departments and organizations that offer these scholarships is listed on the website.