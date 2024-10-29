Getting ready for Sundance 2025

The annual Sundance Film Festival, an event that brings in filmmakers, artists and audiences from across the country, is only four months away. The 2025 iteration of the festival will take place from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City with online screenings available from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Basil Tsiokos, the senior programmer for Sundance, said that the festival’s guiding philosophy has always been about supporting independent filmmakers and artists who are not seen and getting them in front of the audience.

The festival celebrates cinema by showcasing various film premieres, allowing them to connect with broader audiences nationally and internationally. The goal has always been to support the community and create a place for growth, especially for unrecognized artists.

Given the event’s scale, it’s wise to plan ahead to attend the Sundance Film Festival. The festival not only showcases films but also hosts panel discussions, daily conversations with filmmakers and other activities.

Passes and packages are currently on sale, while individual tickets will be discounted in January. The passes offer unlimited access, and packages provide a certain number of tickets for selected films once they are announced.

“We love to have young people come to the festival,” Tsiokos said. “We know that we are in a place that has a lot of universities, has a lot of young people around, and we value having an injection of younger energy into the venues, with watching the films, because we think that we have films that appeal to a broad range of ages, interests, et cetera.”

Tsiokos highlighted two options for passes and packages for students aged 18-25 who want to attend the film festival in person. One of the two, the Salt Lake City Young Adult Pass, offers unlimited access to screenings and priority access at all theaters in those locations.

Secondly, the Ignite Package, Presented by Adobe, could be described as a “less commitment” option that includes 10 in-person tickets and five online tickets, allowing for a flexible viewing experience and networking opportunities.

Online alternatives are also available for those who cannot make it in person. They offer a range of festival packages to short film passes, including one to 10 tickets of unlimited, on-demand access to experience the festival at home.

“The Sundance Film Festival is a place of discovery,” Tsiokos said.

The Festival also offers many unique volunteer experiences and seasonal job opportunities for young film lovers that focus on supporting the festival’s mission and helping create a global platform for independent film. The applications can be found on the festival website.